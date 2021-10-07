New Audi A5 Sportback and Avant: prices, specs and info on sleek new compact execs

Audi is fundamentally changing its key compact executive range in 2024, replacing the longstanding A4 nameplate with a pair of new A5 models. This is in-line with Audi’s new naming convention that separates its combustion and electric ranges. As the next generation A4 goes electric, the A5 moniker will be reimagined into a fresh Sportback and new Avant, and our exclusive image previews how it could look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new pair of Audi A5s will act as direct rivals to the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series, but will not extend into any further body styles, killing off the A5 two-door Coupe and Convertible. Yet the Sportback and estate models will still feature low-slung and sleek styling. They’ll also each get high performance S models with an all-new flagship Audi RS 5 Avant on course to join the range next year.

That new all-electric A4 E-Tron, as it’ll be called, is still a few years off but we know it will be based on Audi’s all-electric PPE platform when it does arrive in late 2026 or 2027. This will leave the A5 to do the duties in the compact executive class with a range of combustion powertrains, most including mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology.

Audi A5: exterior and interior design

As the Sportback name would suggest, the A5 will adopt both a sleeker silhouette and a rear hatchback in place of a more upright three-box design like the old A4 saloon. As our spy images confirm, the new A5 will diverge greatly from the existing models, adopting Audi’s new design language. This is seen in new elements like a slimmer low-mounted grille, plus thin LED headlights which help portray a wider and more aggressive stance. Flush-fitting door handles, fresh alloy wheel designs and a rear light bar round out the exterior changes.

The Audi A5 interior will be totally new, debuting a more contemporary interior layout dominated by a new generation of digital interfaces. We don’t expect the triple-screen layout from the new Q6 e-tron here, as Audi will likely retain this for its upper-level EVs and more premium offerings. Physical controls will be kept to a minimum, but the functionality of key controls surrounding the air-conditioning and driver assistance systems are understood to be much easier to access than in current VW Group products.

Powertrains and platform

The next A5 will sit on a highly upgraded version of the previous car’s MLB platform, although it’ll be badged PPC. This will support a line-up of heavily updated combustion engines, which Audi’s Chief Technical Officer, Oliver Hoffman, describes as “the best [the company] has ever launched”.