Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Audi A5 Avant and £3k of options at only £371 a month

The A5 Avant mixes great economy and a plush interior with serious kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
25 Apr 2025
Audi A5 Avant - front action
  • Top-spec model; free Sound and Vision pack
  • 2.0-litre diesel; 12,000-mile deal
  • Only £370.91 a month

When is an Audi A4 not an A4? When it's an A5, of course. For reasons that are beyond our comprehension, Audi decided to replace the A4 with the similarly sized A5 last year, and in the process deleted the old A5 model range. 

Confused? Don't be, because all you need to know is that you can get Audi's brand-new compact executive estate for buttons right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the A5 Avant for a very tempting £370.91 a month. It's a two-year deal and the initial payment of £4,800.91 seems steep at first, but read the small print and all becomes clear.

Amazingly, this is a 12,000-mile-a-year deal. If you want less, you'll have to pay more, so this deal is perfect for higher-mileage drivers.

You get the perfect engine for long-distance driving, too. Diesels may be falling out of favour, but Audi still has a home for them. This A5 Avant gets the firm's 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine hooked up to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and thanks to mild-hybrid tech you can eke the A5 out to almost 60mpg. 

The deal-sealer, though, is the spec. You may imagine this offer would be for the entry-level Sport, but that's not the case. Top-drawer Edition 1 trim is the order of the day, so you get all the luxuries including sport suspension, a black styling pack, smart 20-inch Audi Sport wheels, a 360-degree camera, plus a touchscreen for the passenger.   

To cap it all, the desirable Sound and Vision Pack worth £2,495 is thrown in for free. It adds a head-up display, a fancy Bang & Olufsen sound system with headrest-integrated speakers, and upgraded ambient lighting. All of this for £370.91 a month? It's a bargain.

Audi A5 Avant - dash

Aside from the high spec and low monthly outlay, this is still an A5 Avant, so the interior is smart and well finished, and there's a roomy-enough 417-litre boot.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A5 Avant leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 Avant hub page.

Check out the Audi A5 Avant deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Audi A5 Avant rivals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £472 ppm**
Volvo V60

Volvo V60

New Volvo V60From £522 ppm**
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

