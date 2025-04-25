Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Audi A5 Avant and £3k of options at only £371 a month
The A5 Avant mixes great economy and a plush interior with serious kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 April
- Top-spec model; free Sound and Vision pack
- 2.0-litre diesel; 12,000-mile deal
- Only £370.91 a month
When is an Audi A4 not an A4? When it's an A5, of course. For reasons that are beyond our comprehension, Audi decided to replace the A4 with the similarly sized A5 last year, and in the process deleted the old A5 model range.
Confused? Don't be, because all you need to know is that you can get Audi's brand-new compact executive estate for buttons right now.
Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the A5 Avant for a very tempting £370.91 a month. It's a two-year deal and the initial payment of £4,800.91 seems steep at first, but read the small print and all becomes clear.
Amazingly, this is a 12,000-mile-a-year deal. If you want less, you'll have to pay more, so this deal is perfect for higher-mileage drivers.
You get the perfect engine for long-distance driving, too. Diesels may be falling out of favour, but Audi still has a home for them. This A5 Avant gets the firm's 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine hooked up to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and thanks to mild-hybrid tech you can eke the A5 out to almost 60mpg.
The deal-sealer, though, is the spec. You may imagine this offer would be for the entry-level Sport, but that's not the case. Top-drawer Edition 1 trim is the order of the day, so you get all the luxuries including sport suspension, a black styling pack, smart 20-inch Audi Sport wheels, a 360-degree camera, plus a touchscreen for the passenger.
To cap it all, the desirable Sound and Vision Pack worth £2,495 is thrown in for free. It adds a head-up display, a fancy Bang & Olufsen sound system with headrest-integrated speakers, and upgraded ambient lighting. All of this for £370.91 a month? It's a bargain.
Aside from the high spec and low monthly outlay, this is still an A5 Avant, so the interior is smart and well finished, and there's a roomy-enough 417-litre boot.
