Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Audi A5 Avant and £3k of options at only £371 a month

Top-spec model; free Sound and Vision pack

2.0-litre diesel; 12,000-mile deal

Only £370.91 a month

When is an Audi A4 not an A4? When it's an A5, of course. For reasons that are beyond our comprehension, Audi decided to replace the A4 with the similarly sized A5 last year, and in the process deleted the old A5 model range.

Confused? Don't be, because all you need to know is that you can get Audi's brand-new compact executive estate for buttons right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the A5 Avant for a very tempting £370.91 a month. It's a two-year deal and the initial payment of £4,800.91 seems steep at first, but read the small print and all becomes clear.

Amazingly, this is a 12,000-mile-a-year deal. If you want less, you'll have to pay more, so this deal is perfect for higher-mileage drivers.

You get the perfect engine for long-distance driving, too. Diesels may be falling out of favour, but Audi still has a home for them. This A5 Avant gets the firm's 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine hooked up to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and thanks to mild-hybrid tech you can eke the A5 out to almost 60mpg.