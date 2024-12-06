Audi A5 Avant review

Our opinion on the Audi A5 Avant

As a replacement for both the A4 and A5, the Audi A5 Avant makes a lot of sense, especially in TDI diesel guise. It’s practical and spacious, comes with some efficient mild-hybrid engines, and is arguably better looking than the saloon with which it shares the same platform. It’s also chock-full of excellent technology, and feels well made. It’s certainly worth a look if you can afford the premium price.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel Body style Estate Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged petrol, front-wheel drive

2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged diesel, front-wheel drive

2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged diesel, four-wheel drive Safety 5-star (Euro NCAP, 2024) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

About the Audi A5 Avant

Whenever a car manufacturer like Audi goes the extra mile and produces a brand new platform – as it has with the A5 – it is invariably the workhorse models at the lower end of the range that benefit the most, and which represent the best value within that range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How so? Because the lesser models come with all the fundamentals that underpin the more expensive versions – same new chassis, same new interior, same improved packaging and refreshing new design – but without the price tag to match. And in the case of the A5 Avant, the starting price of just under £44,000 (provided you go for the free white colour) is competitive relative to its mainstream competition from all the other premium car brands.

There are three trim levels for the Avant: Sport, S line and Edition 1. All versions get the same basic cabin and dashboard design with the same strong equipment levels – and sports front seats – appearing across the range. The Edition 1 then gets a full suite of extras including electric adjustment for the leather sports seats plus a third 10.9-inch TFT screen in front of the passenger.

It also comes with Audi’s new Sound and Vision pack as standard (a £2,495 option in the Sport and S line models), which brings a superb B&O sound system with speakers in the headrests.