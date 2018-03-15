BMW 3 Series Touring review

Our opinion on the BMW 3 Series Touring

SUVs have become a default choice for premium family car buyers, but models such as the BMW 3 Series Touring are able to offer greater practicality in a more efficient package that’s also far better to drive. The estate version of the 3 Series shares many of its best qualities with the saloon, including handling that’s entertaining (but doesn’t come at the expense of comfort), strong-yet-efficient engines and plenty of on-board tech. Plus there’s the added versatility of the estate car body that offers more space and practicality. With such a potent mix of positives, it’s no wonder that the BMW 3 Series Touring is one of our favourite upmarket estate cars.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style Five-door estate Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbo petrol, rear-wheel drive 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbo petrol plug-in hybrid, rear-wheel drive 3.0-litre, 6cyl turbo petrol, four-wheel drive Safety Five-star Euro NCAP (2019) Warranty Three years/unlimited miles

About the BMW 3 Series Touring

While the BMW 3 Series is into its seventh generation as a saloon, the Touring estate is only on its sixth incarnation, because there was never a wagon version of the first E21-generation 3 Series. The current car is known internally by the G21 model code (one more than the G20 saloon) and it comes with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, because diesel was dropped from the line-up in 2024.

The entry point to the line-up is the 320i, while the 330e plug-in hybrid (which was first introduced as a load lugger with the G21-generation estate) is expected to make up for the loss of the diesels. More performance is offered by the six-cylinder M340i before you hit the top of the range with the M3 Touring performance flagship, which is available in standard and even higher-performance CS guises.