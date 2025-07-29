Verdict

Normally we’d think that the idea of a hardcore version of a practical estate car would be a little daft, but the small number of improvements to the CS model not only make it faster and more exciting than the standard M3 Touring, but better to live with every day, too. A more supple ride combined with even more devastating pace on track – plus the bonus of maintaining room for five and a 500-litre boot – means that this is about as close as things get to a car that can do it all.

This is the BMW M3 CS Touring: a car which shows that M division isn’t shy in sparing its more practically minded customers the chance to access the CS experience.

And if the past CS models are anything to go by, they’re in for a treat. From the previous generations of the M2 and M5, plus the current M3 saloon and M4 coupé, those two letters have come to represent the sweet spot in their respective M car ranges; more performance, more ability, but not really at the expense of comfort.

Not that the styling would have you believe that – the CS takes an already intimidating looking M3 and turns up the menace to a level that makes Hannibal Lecter look a bit meek. That huge front grille has been opened up further with fewer elements inside, and is bordered with a narrow red pinstripe. The same goes for the intakes either side, which are flanked by an enlarged front splitter, which, like the deeply sculpted bonnet, is made from carbon fibre.