Earlier this year, Dacia revealed plans to launch a new £15,000 small electric car in double-quick time, reducing the car’s development cycle to just 16 months. Now, following our call with the brand’s VP for sales and marketing, it appears positive news is just around the corner.

Speaking on the media call discussing Dacia’s 2025 H1 financial results, Frank Marotte told Auto Express: “[Dacia is] committed to increasing our BEV share, our BEV volumes, and our contribution to the Renault Group’s CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy).

“So we keep developing the model that was announced earlier this year by (ex-Renault CEO) Luca de Meo, and we will bring more news to you in the coming months about this. You will not wait for too long,” Marotte told us.

How can Dacia launch the new EV so quickly?

De Meo claimed the car will be developed in just 16 months, beating the 21 months that it’ll take the Twingo to go from green light to production. “I defy any competitor in the world to do that, including the Chinese when they come to Europe,” de Meo said at Renault’s annual results conference back in January, where the group announced a third successive year of record figures.