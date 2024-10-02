Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
The world of automotive accessories is vast and varied and nobody knows that better than we do here at Auto Express. Our product test team are dedicated to bringing you the definitive verdicts on car products of all descriptions, from essential automotive parts to car care or maintenance kit and more frivolous add-ons to make your motoring life more pleasurable.
Our product tests put all of these items through paces, giving the top performers the Auto Express seal of approval, but on this page we’ll keep you up to date on the very latest new car products to arrive on the UK market…
Michelin tailored car mats
- Price: from £37.99
- Contact: carmats4u.com
Fans of French tyre giant Michelin now have a range of tailored mats to choose from. The new line-up is the brainchild of Unique Car Mats, the company behind online retailer Carmats4u, which is the exclusive outlet.
At the heart of the range is the design tailored to individual vehicles, with thousands of models of all ages covered. The Michelin line-up comprises standard and luxury carpet options, plus a rubber version with a choice of colours and ribbed edging to suit the car interior.
The carpet versions come with an integrated heavy-duty heel pad, which can be full width or an inset rectangular design. The newcomers also have an anti-slip, weather-resistant backing and attach to the car using the OEM fixing system.
The luxury versions use thick carpet with a 2,200g per sq metre weave edge with leather binding and contrasting stitching, plus a heel pad featuring a pattern based on a Michelin tyre tread. The standard mats use a 1,580g per sq metre carpet. The luxury rubber version is designed for extra durability while providing superior protection.
Prices start at £37.99 for the standard mat which has a choice of four colours: black, grey, charcoal and anthracite. Drivers can then pick the edging colour in black, grey, blue or yellow. You can also opt for stain protection at £6.95 (currently free).
The luxury carpet version adds £12 to the initial price and comes in a choice of two colours with five shades for the leatherette trim and a further five cotton stitch shades. The rubber mats are £54.99 a set.
CaDA car models
- Price: from £14.99
- Contact: wonderlandmodels.com
Lego has long ruled the brick-built model world, but CaDA is aiming to take a slice of its UK market with the launch of a range of cars catering for all abilities and budgets. The Chinese brand aims to offer a more affordable alternative to the Danish giant.
The flagship model in the initial UK launch is the 1:8-scale Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, which was three years in development and runs on Michelin-authorised custom tyres. CaDA says the 3,285-piece kit’s build difficulty is high (14 years old and up) and once complete it measures 55cm long. It’s priced at £249.99.
For smaller budgets there is the 1:12-scale officially licensed RUF CTR 1987 Yellowbird sports car, with a more manageable 1,515 pieces and a medium build difficulty. It’s 37cm long once built and costs £69.99. As with the Mercedes AMG, it comes with a motor with remote control and CaDA says it is good for builders from eight years old. There’s also a 1:24 scale recreation of Mazda’s 787B sports racer at £14.99.
Back on the road, there’s an Austin FX4 1958 London taxi in 1:12 scale. It has working Ackerman steering and a detailed interior which can be viewed through the detachable roof and opening doors. It has a £74.99 price tag.
Garmin Dash Cam X series
- Price: £149.99
- Contact: garmin.com
Garmin has taken the wraps off its latest line-up of dash cams, including one that is the size of a key fob. The new Garmin Mini 3 is just a fraction more than 5cm long. It records in 1080P through a 140-degree lens at 30FPS, and has the new range’s Clarity HDR polariser that promises improved footage details.
It doesn’t have a screen, but video can be viewed via the Garmin Drive app, and the cam can be controlled by voice commands. The £149.99 Mini 3 also lacks GPS speed and location details, yet these can be recorded if linked with a dash cam that has the feature.
The 7cm-long X110 costs £199.99 and has a 6cm colour LCD display. It swaps the Mini’s supercapacitor for a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It also shoots in 1080P through a 140-degree lens at 30FPS, and has GPS for speed and location information. With a Vault subscription, you can have a live view from the cam, plus get parking-incident alerts.
Next is the £259.99 X210, which increases the resolution to 1440P and 60FPS through 140 degrees. It also has forward collision and lane-departure warnings, plus an alert when stationary traffic ahead moves off.
Topping the new line-up is the X310 that boasts 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS, and costs £349.99. All the newcomers need a memory card, plus you can add permanent power from your car’s OBD port for £45.
Muc-Off Cool Bag
- Price: £100
- Contact: muc-off.com
Product developers must have been expecting a scorching summer, because yet another cool storage solution has hit the market.
The latest is a cool bag from bike care specialist Muc-Off, although when it’s packed with drinks or ice, it’s probably better transported in a car. The Muc-Off bag follows in the wheel tracks of cool box ranges from Coleman and Bunker.
The 15-litre newcomer is the baby of the new releases, but Muc-Off says it’s good for 24 cans, and will keep them cold for up to eight hours. It is sealed with a waterproof zip, and the leak-proof construction means that it can be filled with ice without spills once it starts to melt.
The bag has padded carry handles and a shoulder strap. The design also has a zipped pocket at the front for keys, phones and the like, plus there’s a slot for a bottle opener. The £100 bag is also mildew and UV resistant, and is made from food-grade, BPA-free materials.
Muc-Off has also unveiled the Vital Fluids ice pack to complement the new bag. The pack is the same shape as Muc-Off’s distinctive logo which, according to the company, is optimised for cooling. This £10 ice pack contains a biodegradable, non-toxic gel that is designed to freeze fast.
Cuktech 20 power bank
- Price: £94.80
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Cuktech power banks are all about speed. Now the firm has upped the ante again with the launch of an even more powerful contender that it claims sets new standards for the sector.
The Cuktech 20 delivers a 140W charge and is compatible with the latest PD3.1 protocol for reviving batteries. Cuktech claims this means “supercharged” performance for devices such as Apple’s MacBook Pro laptop. The 20 has an automotive-grade battery that is capable of more than 1,000 charging cycles, which the firm says is three times that of standard rivals.
A 25000mAh capacity allows the power pack to charge a MacBook Pro once with power to spare or revive an Apple iPhone 14 four times.
The USB-C1 port supports 140W charging for laptops and 120W for Xiaomi smartphones. Cuktech says a MacBook Pro 16-inch can be charged to 59 per cent in just half an hour. The same charge time will revive a Steam Deck to 57 per cent and an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 71 per cent. The power bank also supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 for Samsung devices and will fully revive a Galaxy S23 Ultra in less than an hour.
Just as with the smaller 10, the 20 has a TFT display that provides real-time information on battery state, power, voltage and current. Cuktech says the graphic interface makes understanding the power bank’s status easy.
Osram Night Breaker 220 halogen headlight bulb
- Price: £33.50 (H4 pair)
- Contact: osram.co.uk
Halogen headlight bulbs may date back to the sixties, but that has not stopped producers making ever brighter versions, and Osram has just raised the bar.
The new Night Breaker 220 promises a beam length of 150 metres and a 220 per cent brighter light; the latter refers to the improvement over the minimum level required by the ECE R112/R37 regulation at a point within the beam. The newcomer joins what was previously the most powerful halogen bulb in the Osram line up, the Night Breaker 200.
The beam is also 20 per cent whiter than the R112/R37 requirements, which improves visibility, and the bulbs feature a new gold cap and more environmentally friendly packaging.
The Night Breaker 220 is available in the twin-filament H4 format (£33.50), single-filament H7 (£47.50) and H11 (£54). The 220 also joins the 150 per cent extra Laser and 100 per cent Silver.
Bulb makers have been improving halogen bulb output for decades, with Philips setting the ball rolling with a modest 30 per cent increase. The improvements take advantage of the generous tolerances built into the bulb specification to suit the manufacturing processes of the time.
Now more precise construction is possible, makers use a range of techniques to increase performance, including reducing the size of the filament and burning it harder, increasing gas pressure in the envelope and controlling the extra output with coloured bands on the glass. But the downside to the bulbs’ extra performance is a shorter life.
Invisible Glass wipers
- Price: £24.99
- Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk
Car-care specialist Stoner believes it’s bringing new technology to the UK wiper market with the launch of a range of blades under its Invisible Glass brand.
Invisible Glass has been a regular in our screen-cleaning tests, but now Stoner has expanded into the accessory market with a line-up that it claims has tech designed to make wiper blades last longer.
The beam blades use premium silicone rubber, which is more resilient to extreme heat than traditional wiper materials. It resists warping in high temperatures and remains flexible in extreme cold weather, making it less likely to crack when moved.
There is also a rain-repellent compound, which is added to the screen as the blade wipes, increasing beading and helping water run off the glass to improve visibility.
Invisible Glass’s range has a Cerashell ceramic compound coating on the blade edge to make it long lasting. This substance helps slow the damage done by ultra-violet light and ozone in hot weather, which can lead to wear.
Stoner says its exclusive coating has been proven to help the new blades last up to four times longer than standard wipers. The independent testing saw blades complete more than two million wipe cycles.
The blades are sold in single packs and the range covers more than 95 per cent of UK vehicles and almost all wiper- arm types. The blades cost between £24.99 and £34.99.
Distributor JRP believes the new blades will appeal to enthusiasts who have already seen the protective benefits
of ceramic compounds in car products, such as sealants.
