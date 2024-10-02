Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The world of automotive accessories is vast and varied and nobody knows that better than we do here at Auto Express. Our product test team are dedicated to bringing you the definitive verdicts on car products of all descriptions, from essential automotive parts to car care or maintenance kit and more frivolous add-ons to make your motoring life more pleasurable.

Our product tests put all of these items through paces, giving the top performers the Auto Express seal of approval, but on this page we’ll keep you up to date on the very latest new car products to arrive on the UK market…

Michelin tailored car mats

Fans of French tyre giant Michelin now have a range of tailored mats to choose from. The new line-up is the brainchild of Unique Car Mats, the company behind online retailer Carmats4u, which is the exclusive outlet.

At the heart of the range is the design tailored to individual vehicles, with thousands of models of all ages covered. The Michelin line-up comprises standard and luxury carpet options, plus a rubber version with a choice of colours and ribbed edging to suit the car interior.

The carpet versions come with an integrated heavy-duty heel pad, which can be full width or an inset rectangular design. The newcomers also have an anti-slip, weather-resistant backing and attach to the car using the OEM fixing system.