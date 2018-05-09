Best wiper blades 2024

No matter how sophisticated the vehicle we drive, we still rely on thin strips of rubber being dragged across a windscreen to help us see clearly in poor weather. Our windscreen wipers are expected to perform in the depths of winter and the heat of summer, cleaning away everything from snow to fly splats.

Unlike a belt which snaps or a bolt that breaks, wipers usually deteriorate slowly, so you may not notice they are smearing until the juddering becomes unbearable or the car fails an MoT. If your wipers are more than a year old, a new set will usually make a huge difference.

Rather than paying for a dealer to fit them, changing them is easy and buying online or in a shop will save you a few quid. There’s a huge variety available, so we tested six pairs on a Fiat Panda to see which offered the best combination of performance and value.

How we tested them

Wiper blades must stay supple in the coldest weather, so we placed them in a freezer overnight before testing them on our Panda’s screen at every possible speed, on both a wet and a dry screen.

Points were deducted for excessive noise and smearing. We also considered how easy the blades were to fit, and whether they looked ungainly when installed. Finally, we took value into account, using the price for a pair of blades from online sources. Remember, the wiper blades you need for your car may vary in size and price compared to the pair used in this product test, so it's worth double-checking before ordering.

Reviews:

Bosch AeroTwin

Price: Around £27 (pair)

Around £27 (pair) Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Contact: tayna.co.uk