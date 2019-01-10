Best multitools 2025

Not all of us are good multi-taskers, but some are better than others – and it’s the same for this crop of multitool have-a-go heroes.

A multitool will probably never be the best thing for any job, but short of carrying a huge toolbox around everywhere, an all-rounder that slips into your glovebox could be a lifesaver if you find yourself in trouble at the side of the road, as well as doubling up as something to slice your lunchtime apple.

A pair of pliers, screwdriver or a sharp blade could get you back on the road, or come in handy when you’re working on your car.

The tools may be pocket-sized, but pocket-friendliness counts too, and our seven samples range from just over £10 to more than £180 in price.

How we tested them

We were looking for a multitool with the most suitable features for a motorist, so we came up with a series of tasks that might help fix a broken-down car. These were cutting a cable tie, stripping a wire, and tightening three sizes of screw. We then tried trimming two sizes of hose using the most appropriate blade or saw, and tightening a 13mm wiper arm retaining nut.

Nextool Flagship Pro Dark 7