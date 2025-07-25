Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Hyundai slashes prices across its entire EV range

Korean brand acts swiftly to cut prices on all its electric cars, amid confusion over Government’s grant scheme

By:Paul Barker
25 Jul 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front cornering

Hyundai is the latest manufacturer to respond to the Government’s convoluted Electric Car Grant by slashing prices on all its electric models – even those that definitely won’t be eligible for any subsidies. 

Aligning with the official bands, Hyundai has cut the price of the baby Inster by £3,750, which means it now kicks off from under £20,000, while the rest of the brand’s electric line-up – the Kona Electric, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 – all drop by £1,500. That includes the high-performance Ioniq 5 N, and is despite only the Kona being under the Government’s £37,000 threshold for grant eligibility. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Korean brand has moved amid uncertainty caused by the Government’s announcement of its new grant, which has led to consumers holding back on ordering EVs until it becomes clearer which will – or won’t – be eligible. Environmental conditions around the grant application make it harder for Asian brands to qualify, although more detail will emerge in the coming days and weeks on which manufacturers are included. 

As manufacturers continue to react to the EV Grant, you can find the latest top deals on electric cars through the Auto Express marketplace and our sister brand Carwow has a live EV deals page tracking the latest offers.

Hyundai is yet to make clear how long the price cuts will be in effect, and its decision follows similar moves by Alfa Romeo, Kia, Leapmotor and MG in recent days to shore up demand. 

“As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, it is important that customers have complete clarity, choice and compelling value when making the switch to electric,” said Hyundai UK boss Ashley Andrew. 

“By providing immediate financial support through our grant programme, we’re ensuring that more customers can experience the significant long-term savings that come with electric driving.”  

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

