Hyundai and Kia nav systems pick up huge intelligence boost

Hyundai and Kia have integrated a new and very useful Google-based technology into their embedded navigation systems. This brings improved functionality that helps blur the line between traditional manufacturer sat-nav set-ups and more sophisticated Google Maps applications.

The key inclusion is Google Places, which gives users all the same sort of information on places of interest, businesses and public spaces that they’d find on Google Maps. This includes opening hours, ratings and images, plus giving information that’s continually updated online.

Google’s involvement will also improve the search function, with better auto-complete and suggestions in the search bar and improved text-to-speech capability.

These features are already integrated into Google Maps as you would find on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but it’s the first time they have been built into a car manufacturer’s embedded navigation system.

The upgrade will be available to most of the current Hyundai and Kia ranges fitted with the ccNC infotainment system. Compatible models include the Hyundai Kona, Ioniq 5 and 5N, Ioniq 9, Santa Fe and Tucson. Kia will also roll out the software on its new models starting with the EV4, with other vehicles following soon via an over-the-air update.

Hyundai will expand this collaboration with Google for its next-generation user interface systems that will be coming in the next couple of years, likely going all in with a Polestar-like Google-based system. However, this won’t prompt a removal of physical controls in the cabin, according to Hyundai, so we’ll have to wait and see what the Korean giant has in store for its future models.

