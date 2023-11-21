New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2024 review: a sensational performance EV

Verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the first hot EV to prove that an electric powertrain doesn’t prevent a car from being truly great to drive. The chassis pulls off the trick of being as exciting as it is compliant, which allows you to exploit its devastating pace more of the time. Best of all, it does what all good performance cars should: make you grin from ear to ear. And the Ioniq 5 N really nails that brief – not only more than any other electric car we’ve driven, but more than lots of conventional petrol-powered performance machinery, too.

Following a first encounter in South Korea and a second in Spain, it’s finally time to sample Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N on UK roads. And now the wait is over, our findings on those first two meetings have been confirmed: it’s a staggeringly good performance car.

For two different groups of car people, that will almost certainly come as quite a surprise. The first is those who have already driven the standard Ioniq 5. It’s an excellent car in its own right – one with the talent to be crowned our Car of the Year in 2021 – but while it’s a spacious, efficient and relaxing EV, sharp driving dynamics have never been a stand-out feature.