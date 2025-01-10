New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ‘Drift King’ edition (and its massive rear wing) unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition has been unveiled at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. It manages to make the already rather menacing 641bhp hyper-hatch look even angrier, but also makes enhancements to its exceptional chassis.

The Ioniq 5 N DK Edition was created in collaboration and developed with legendary racing driver Keiichi Tsuchiya, who some will know better as the ‘Drift King’, hence the car’s name.

The most serious upgrade Tsuchiya made to our reigning Performance Car of the Year is a new monoblock brake system, which includes six-piston calipers precision-machined from Duralumin – an aluminum alloy often used in aircraft manufacturing because of its strength and lightness.

The larger calipers allowed for new high-performance brake pads that are 54 per cent larger than stock. The result, according to the Drift King himself, is “reliable braking performance even in the most demanding environments”.

The Ioniq 5 N DK Edition also gets a set of lowering springs from German outfit H&R, which bring the car 15mm closer to the Tarmac, lower the centre of gravity further, and are stiffer than the standard coils to improve handling on track. Meanwhile, 21-inch forged alloy wheels reduce unsprung weight by 10.6kg and are wider than the standard rims.