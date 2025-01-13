New Toyota GR Yaris M Concept could hint at a new MR2

With the boot open we can see the Yaris M Concept needs some extra bracing, plenty of gold reflective foil to disperse heat and a few intake hoses that channel air in from the rear side window. Beneath, there’s no rear diffuser and the midsection silencer is fully exposed, although there are two exhaust tips as you would find on the GR Yaris. To cater for the engine’s location, the rear wheelarches appear to have been widened and the tyres look wider, too.

Toyota CEO Akio ‘Morizo’ Toyoda, insisted on showcasing the Yaris M Concept at the Auto Salon and not only that, the 68-year-old will be driving the concept in upcoming races, potentially the Super Taikyu racing series in Japan and even the Nürburgring 24 Hours in Germany. This will all come as part of the engine’s development, which Toyota’s official statement backed up in a statement, which read: “The team aims to implement "driver-first" carmaking, in which cars are repeatedly driven to failure and then repaired in the extreme conditions of racing and in which feedback from Morizo, professional drivers, and gentleman drivers is thoroughly incorporated.”

As for speculation on the next-generation MR2, if this new 2.0-litre engine does find its way into Toyota’s ‘midship roadster’, it will not have much competition, with the Audi TT having already been signed off, Porsche planning to end production of the petrol-powered Cayman and Boxster this year, and the Alpine A110 being replaced by an all-electric model in 2026.

Along with the M Concept, Toyota also revealed some exterior aerodynamic tweaks that will soon arrive on the GR Yaris road car. These include a larger and adjustable rear wing, new front wing vents, a vented bonnet, rear bumper vents and a vertical handbrake inspired by its WRC rally car counterpart. The rivets on the bumpers’ extremes are designed to keep them attached at seriously high speeds.

