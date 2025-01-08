Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the exciting new cars and latest news

TAS 2025 is set to highlight the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars. Here’s what Japan's biggest brtands have revealed so far...

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Jan 2025
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 header image14

The Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) is now in full swing, with a whole host of Japanese manufacturers and tuning companies attending. The TAS has often thrown up a surprise or two from the big players, and this year has been no different, with a swathe of new production cars, plus some fascinating prototypes on display. 

But the large manufacturers are really the guests at this unique event, as the bread and butter of TAS continue to be tuners, modification houses and part suppliers great and small. Among the more unusual exhibits this year are a wide-body Lamborghini Miura from Liberty Walk that caused the biggest bottlenecks of the whole show, and some retro-themed vans.

Here are our highlights from the main players at TAS 2025.

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota GR Yaris M Concept - front 14

Toyota revealed two new high-performance GR Yaris concept cars, as well as announcing a new motorsport conglomerate that combines Toyota Gazoo Racing and Rookie Racing, creating TG-RR. 

The first of the concepts previews a new aero package that Toyota will soon offer on the recently updated GR Yaris. This includes a much larger and adjustable rear wing, new front wing vents, a vented bonnet, rear bumper vents and a vertical handbrake inspired by its WRC Rally car counterpart. It also features optional rivets on the bumpers’ extremes to help keep them attached at seriously high speeds.

However, the more dramatic show car is a GR Yaris M Concept which debuts two significant changes over the standard all-wheel-drive hatchback. Firstly, the engine is not the typical turbocharged three-cylinder, but a brand new 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit. 

Developed as part of a combustion engine joint venture between Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, this specific variant’s development has been accelerated, and will be used only for high-performance applications such as the GR range. 

Yet despite looking like a GR Yaris, the M Concept differs in that the engine isn’t at the front. Instead, it’s mid-mounted and powers the rear wheels only. While it’s very unlikely that the M Concept will be put into production to create a Renault Clio V6-style super-hatchback, it will provide the basis for the development of a new mid-engined, petrol-powered sports car thought to be on the cards. 

Toyota also revealed the GR Yaris racer that CEO Akio ‘Morizo’ Toyoda will compete in at the 2025 Nürburgring 24-hour race, and reiterated its commitment to the WRC, World Endurance Championship and Super GT racing series, as well as the GT3 racing series with a new Lexus race car that will be unveiled next year. 

Other announcements included a selection of software tweaks for the GR86 sports car that’s still on sale in Japan and other overseas markets, as well as the release of 25 new re-production parts for some iconic past models such as the A70 and A80 Toyota Supra, AE86 and Land Cruiser 40. 

Mazda

Mazda Spirit Racing MX-514

Despite the presence of a winged and stickered Mazda CX-60 SUV, Mazda’s new in-house racing outfit Mazda Spirit Racing instead delivered what enthusiasts might consider a more suitable first production model. Initially destined for Japanese markets, the MX-5 MSR is a car that fans have been crying out for in that it offers a selection of chassis and styling tweaks which give the enduringly popular roadster a more aggressive character. 

Unique elements include a new set of forged 17-inch RAYS 12R alloy wheels, lowered Bilstein dampers and uprated Brembo brakes. However, it’s the interior and design that bring more obvious upgrades, including an aggressive body kit, rear lip spoiler, an enlarged exhaust outlet and body stripe. 

Inside, there’s plenty of Alcantara-like fabric on the doors, dash, seats and steering wheel, highlighted by red piping and stitching. Mazda has yet to announce whether the MSR sub-brand will eventually extend outside of the Japanese domestic market, but given its upwardly mobile image, it would have to offer a new generation of high-performance models if it wants to compete.  

Honda

Honda Civic Type R Racing Black at the Tokyo Auto Salon - front static14

Calling all Honda Civic Type R lovers… the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon has brought with it a gentle update to our favourite hot hatchback, largely focused on the cabin. The new Racing Black Package replaces the searing red fabric bucket seats with a more subdued black finish offset with grey stitching. This doesn’t just offer a slightly toned-down aesthetic, but also reduces glare and reflections during sunny weather. 

However, if the standard Civic Type R is too subtle for you, Honda also has a pre-production Civic Type R Mugen Group B on display, which brings back some of the visual punch that made the previous generation such a divisive car. Among the highlights are a new carbon bonnet, extra vents on the front wings, a larger splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, plus a motorsport-inspired single exhaust outlet. 

The forthcoming Prelude is also on display, this time in black with a few new aero parts, but we’ll have to wait until its launch in a few months to get a better sense of what to expect both inside the cabin and under the skin. 

Nissan

Nissan Ariya Nismo - front 3/4 dynamic14

Nissan is out in force at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a public showing of the new Ariya Nismo. This niche variant will be available in the UK shortly, and brings improved performance and handling to the electric SUV.

Also on show is the updated 2025 model-year version of the Nissan Z sports car, which is not sold in Europe. The model has long been forbidden fruit for buyers here due to its non-compliance with local emissions regulations, but its 400bhp power figure and retro-modern design are certainly appealing. Changes on the new car include tweaks to the chassis derived from the later Nismo variant, plus extra colour options. 

The R35 Nissan GT-R might also be unavailable in European markets, but it’s continued to be honed and refined in its native Japan, and a new Nismo Special Edition is on show. The changes are largely aesthetic, but are applied to the recently updated MY25 car which introduced styling updates, plus further tweaks under the skin. 

Subaru

Subaru BRZ Purple Sport Edition14

Subaru’s presence at TAS 2025 is subtle, with a BRZ STI Sport Purple Edition the only fresh model on display. Not to be confused with a traditional STI model, the BRZ STI Sport is a light update on the second-generation model that has never been offered in the UK. The Purple Edition, as the name suggests, introduces a new colour option and adds to the 18-inch Enkei wheels and Brembo brakes that come as part of the STI Sport model line. 

Other non-European models such as the WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited are on show, reinforcing how long it’s been since Subaru has had an engaging high-performance model in its UK line-up. 

Hyundai

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ‘Drift King’ - rear14

An unusual interloper at this year’s TAS will be Korean manufacturer Hyundai, with its Ioniq 5N Drift King Edition. Built in collaboration with Japanese drifter Keiichi Tsuchiya, the special edition will feature a range of bespoke styling additions, including larger wheelarch extensions, a bigger splitter, and a stacked rear wing on swan-neck supports. 

No technical information about the car has yet been revealed, but we expect to find out more when it’s fully revealed at the show.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

