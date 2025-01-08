Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the exciting new cars and latest news

The forthcoming Prelude is also on display, this time in black with a few new aero parts, but we’ll have to wait until its launch in a few months to get a better sense of what to expect both inside the cabin and under the skin.

Nissan

Nissan is out in force at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a public showing of the new Ariya Nismo. This niche variant will be available in the UK shortly, and brings improved performance and handling to the electric SUV.

Also on show is the updated 2025 model-year version of the Nissan Z sports car, which is not sold in Europe. The model has long been forbidden fruit for buyers here due to its non-compliance with local emissions regulations, but its 400bhp power figure and retro-modern design are certainly appealing. Changes on the new car include tweaks to the chassis derived from the later Nismo variant, plus extra colour options.

The R35 Nissan GT-R might also be unavailable in European markets, but it’s continued to be honed and refined in its native Japan, and a new Nismo Special Edition is on show. The changes are largely aesthetic, but are applied to the recently updated MY25 car which introduced styling updates, plus further tweaks under the skin.

Subaru

Subaru’s presence at TAS 2025 is subtle, with a BRZ STI Sport Purple Edition the only fresh model on display. Not to be confused with a traditional STI model, the BRZ STI Sport is a light update on the second-generation model that has never been offered in the UK. The Purple Edition, as the name suggests, introduces a new colour option and adds to the 18-inch Enkei wheels and Brembo brakes that come as part of the STI Sport model line.

Other non-European models such as the WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited are on show, reinforcing how long it’s been since Subaru has had an engaging high-performance model in its UK line-up.

Hyundai

An unusual interloper at this year’s TAS will be Korean manufacturer Hyundai, with its Ioniq 5N Drift King Edition. Built in collaboration with Japanese drifter Keiichi Tsuchiya, the special edition will feature a range of bespoke styling additions, including larger wheelarch extensions, a bigger splitter, and a stacked rear wing on swan-neck supports.

No technical information about the car has yet been revealed, but we expect to find out more when it’s fully revealed at the show.

