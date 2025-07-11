All-new Subaru Uncharted SUV plots path to Europe for Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3 battle

Subaru’s ambitious growth plan is showing no signs of slowing down, with the imminent reveal of a third all-electric model. Due to be called the Subaru Uncharted, the mid-size SUV will strike right at the heart of the market, rivalling the likes of the popular Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At around 4.5 metres long, the Uncharted will be slightly longer than many of its key rivals, but will likely match them for range, price and market positioning. This will place it below the larger Solterra, which currently takes on larger family-sized electric SUVs such as the VW ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and the forthcoming Kia EV5.

Yet Subaru’s rapid influx of new EVs hasn’t come out of nowhere, as the Uncharted will draw heavily from the upcoming Toyota CH-R+. Just as the bigger Solterra does with Toyota’s bZ4x, the Uncharted will share all its key technical, interior and exterior packaging with the CH-R+, overlaid with a range of subtle changes to elements such as the front and rear bumpers, lights, wheels and colours.

The CH-R+ also gives us an insight into the Subaru’s potential technical make-up. Toyota offers the CH-R+ with two battery options and two motor layouts ranging from 165bhp all the way up to 385bhp in a top-spec dual-motor variant. The two battery options are rated at 58kWh and 77kWh, which is on par with rivals and should make it competitive in terms of electric range.