New Subaru E-Outback due in 2026: an all-electric spin on the trusty rugged estate car
Unveiled earlier this year as the Subaru Trailseeker, the electric SUV-cum-estate-car features permanent all-wheel-drive as standard
As we reported earlier this year, the latest Mk7 Subaru Outback isn’t coming to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter. However, the all-new Subaru E-Outback will be arriving next summer as a fully-electric alternative that’s still very much focused on versatility and off-road capability.
We were introduced to this car at the 2025 New York Auto Show, where it was called the Subaru Trailseeker. It’s not a terrible name considering the electric SUV’s rugged persona but the switch to E-Outback in the UK makes sense as it will be more familiar to the brand’s loyal customers and lovers of the petrol-powered Outback.
This will be the third electric SUV the outdoorsy-obsessed brand launches in the UK, following on from the Subaru Solterra that arrived in 2022 and the newly revealed Subaru Uncharted coming in early 2026.
The E-Outback is the first EV Subaru has actually designed in-house rather than borrowing a platform from Toyota. Compared with the Solterra, it has a much boxier, more estate car-like shape, similar to that of the latest Outback. In fact, the pair are very similar in size as well.
The E-Outback/Trailseeker was revealed alongside the facelifted Solterra in New York, with the two cars sporting the same six-element headlight signature and nose design. Both cars also have exactly 210mm of ground clearance. But the E-Outback adds faux skid plates to both ends, roof rails and large sections of black plastic cladding just about everywhere to make it look more rugged.
The cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen – the largest Subaru has ever fitted to a car – with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus physical dials for adjusting the cabin temperature. There’s also a small instrument display mounted on the dashboard, and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.
All-wheel-drive tech
Underneath, it sits on an updated version of the e-SGP (Subaru Global Platform), which is designed to deliver better range when cruising on the motorway, less noise and vibrations, plus improved handling.
The E-Outback’s chassis and powertrain have also been tuned to handle going off-road in various tough conditions, plus drivers will be able to select different modes for handling Snow/Dirt or Deep Snow/Mud, plus there’s a ‘downhill assist control’ function.
This being a Subaru, the E-Outback will come as standard with permanent, symmetrical all-wheel drive courtesy of two e-motors – one on each axle. Combined power output is rated at 375bhp, while 0-62mph supposedly takes just 4.4 seconds, and the towing capacity is rated at 1,500kg.
Battery, range and charging
The 74.7kWh battery pack will offer up to 279 miles of range. With a maximum charging speed of 150kW and using the car’s pre-conditioning function activated ahead of time, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent should take less than 35 minutes.
Subaru says the E-Outback will boast more luggage capacity than the Solterra, and enough space to accommodate four large suitcases with ease, but an exact figure hasn’t been provided yet. There’s also no frunk or storage under the bonnet, as that space is taken up by the front-mounted e-motor and other gubbins.
