As we reported earlier this year, the latest Mk7 Subaru Outback isn’t coming to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter. However, the all-new Subaru E-Outback will be arriving next summer as a fully-electric alternative that’s still very much focused on versatility and off-road capability.

We were introduced to this car at the 2025 New York Auto Show, where it was called the Subaru Trailseeker. It’s not a terrible name considering the electric SUV’s rugged persona but the switch to E-Outback in the UK makes sense as it will be more familiar to the brand’s loyal customers and lovers of the petrol-powered Outback.

This will be the third electric SUV the outdoorsy-obsessed brand launches in the UK, following on from the Subaru Solterra that arrived in 2022 and the newly revealed Subaru Uncharted coming in early 2026.

The E-Outback is the first EV Subaru has actually designed in-house rather than borrowing a platform from Toyota. Compared with the Solterra, it has a much boxier, more estate car-like shape, similar to that of the latest Outback. In fact, the pair are very similar in size as well.

The E-Outback/Trailseeker was revealed alongside the facelifted Solterra in New York, with the two cars sporting the same six-element headlight signature and nose design. Both cars also have exactly 210mm of ground clearance. But the E-Outback adds faux skid plates to both ends, roof rails and large sections of black plastic cladding just about everywhere to make it look more rugged.