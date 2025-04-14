Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Subaru E-Outback due in 2026: an all-electric spin on the trusty rugged estate car

Unveiled earlier this year as the Subaru Trailseeker, the electric SUV-cum-estate-car features permanent all-wheel-drive as standard

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Jul 2025
Subaru Trailseeker - show front14

As we reported earlier this year, the latest Mk7 Subaru Outback isn’t coming to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter. However, the all-new Subaru E-Outback will be arriving next summer as a fully-electric alternative that’s still very much focused on versatility and off-road capability.

We were introduced to this car at the 2025 New York Auto Show, where it was called the Subaru Trailseeker. It’s not a terrible name considering the electric SUV’s rugged persona but the switch to E-Outback in the UK makes sense as it will be more familiar to the brand’s loyal customers and lovers of the petrol-powered Outback. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This will be the third electric SUV the outdoorsy-obsessed brand launches in the UK, following on from the Subaru Solterra that arrived in 2022 and the newly revealed Subaru Uncharted coming in early 2026. 

The E-Outback is the first EV Subaru has actually designed in-house rather than borrowing a platform from Toyota. Compared with the Solterra, it has a much boxier, more estate car-like shape, similar to that of the latest Outback. In fact, the pair are very similar in size as well.

The E-Outback/Trailseeker was revealed alongside the facelifted Solterra in New York, with the two cars sporting the same six-element headlight signature and nose design. Both cars also have exactly 210mm of ground clearance. But the E-Outback adds faux skid plates to both ends, roof rails and large sections of black plastic cladding just about everywhere to make it look more rugged.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen – the largest Subaru has ever fitted to a car – with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus physical dials for adjusting the cabin temperature. There’s also a small instrument display mounted on the dashboard, and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.

Subaru Trailseeker - show rear

All-wheel-drive tech

Underneath, it sits on an updated version of the e-SGP (Subaru Global Platform), which is designed to deliver better range when cruising on the motorway, less noise and vibrations, plus improved handling. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-Outback’s chassis and powertrain have also been tuned to handle going off-road in various tough conditions, plus drivers will be able to select different modes for handling Snow/Dirt or Deep Snow/Mud, plus there’s a ‘downhill assist control’ function.

This being a Subaru, the E-Outback will come as standard with permanent, symmetrical all-wheel drive courtesy of two e-motors – one on each axle. Combined power output is rated at 375bhp, while 0-62mph supposedly takes just 4.4 seconds, and the towing capacity is rated at 1,500kg.

Battery, range and charging

The 74.7kWh battery pack will offer up to 279 miles of range. With a maximum charging speed of 150kW and using the car’s pre-conditioning function activated ahead of time, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent should take less than 35 minutes.

Subaru says the E-Outback will boast more luggage capacity than the Solterra, and enough space to accommodate four large suitcases with ease, but an exact figure hasn’t been provided yet. There’s also no frunk or storage under the bonnet, as that space is taken up by the front-mounted e-motor and other gubbins. 

Ready to take on the rough stuff? Take a look at our latest deals on a new Subaru Outback, or find top prices on a used Subaru Outback...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Car Hunter: rugged off-road 4x4s for £25,000
Used car hunter - Off-road and 4x4 cars for under £25,000

Used Car Hunter: rugged off-road 4x4s for £25,000

Our Car Hunter has £25,000 to find a 4x4 estate or SUV that your dog will comfortably fit in
Features
28 May 2025
New Subaru Outback has grown into an SUV
Subaru Outback New York - front

New Subaru Outback has grown into an SUV

The boxer engine and off-road focus has been retained despite the Outback’s new SUV look
News
23 Apr 2025
New Subaru Outback is “simply unsellable in Europe” for one very simple reason…
Subaru Outback front 2025

New Subaru Outback is “simply unsellable in Europe” for one very simple reason…

Subaru has confirmed that the new seventh-generation Outback will not be coming to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter
News
23 Apr 2025
Best cars for £5,000 or less
Best used cars for £5,000 or less - header image

Best cars for £5,000 or less

Here are the best used cars you can buy with a budget of £5,000
Best cars & vans
12 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
17 Jul 2025
Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range
News
14 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content