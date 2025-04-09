New Subaru Outback morphs into an SUV for Mk7 generation
The boxer engine and off-road focus has been retained despite the Outback’s new SUV look
The Subaru Outback has occupied the family estate niche for over 30 years, but now it’s been turned into an SUV for 2025 - looking to take on the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Nissan X-Trail and Skoda Kodiaq in the process.
Except it won’t be toughing it out against those cars in the UK, as emissions rules have led to Subaru deciding not to bring its latest model here.
So what do other regions get in the new Outback? Well, a very upright and chunky-looking SUV. As we’ve seen with the culling of the Audi’s Allroad models, Volvo’s Cross Country load-luggers and the Mercedes E-Class Estate All-Terrain, jacked up estate cars are not in fashion so the Outback turning into a family-friendly SUV isn’t so much of a surprise.
Still an off-roader
Off-road ability should be at least as good as before however, as Subaru claims 220mm of ground clearance (the exact same as the old car). The Outback comes with 19-inch alloy wheels,apart from the Wilderness trim where it sits on 17-inch wheels wrapped in chunkier all-terrain tires. Powering the new Outback is a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine in Subaru’s traditional ‘boxer’ format, sending 180bhp and 241Nm of torque through a CVT gearbox that features an overriding eight-speed manual mode.
There’s also a revised ‘X-Mode’ system for better performance off-road - alongside the standard all-wheel drive layout with a central locking differential. X-Mode can be controlled via steering wheel buttons and there are other tweaks such as a version of the Impreza WRX’s dual-pinion electric power steering rack for better low-speed handling.
Equipment, tech and prices
A 12.1-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s display can be found inside - though you’ll notice on the centre of the dash Subaru has retained physical buttons for the Outback’s climate controls. Subaru says the infotainment system runs a new ‘advanced processor that offers more responsiveness and customizability’, though there’s a choice of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard too.
Subaru has introduced its latest iteration of ‘EyeSight’ to the Outback as well. The semi-autonomous driving system consists of three forward-facing camera and radar sensors to allow for hands-free driving up to 85mph. Subaru says the system can “help reduce fatigue on longer journeys”.
Pricing for the Outback will be revealed in other markets closer to its launch later this year. More information, detailed specifications, and pricing information will be available closer to launch in late 2025.
