The Subaru Outback has occupied the family estate niche for over 30 years, but now it’s been turned into an SUV for 2025 - looking to take on the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Nissan X-Trail and Skoda Kodiaq in the process.

Except it won’t be toughing it out against those cars in the UK, as emissions rules have led to Subaru deciding not to bring its latest model here.

So what do other regions get in the new Outback? Well, a very upright and chunky-looking SUV. As we’ve seen with the culling of the Audi’s Allroad models, Volvo’s Cross Country load-luggers and the Mercedes E-Class Estate All-Terrain, jacked up estate cars are not in fashion so the Outback turning into a family-friendly SUV isn’t so much of a surprise.

Still an off-roader

Off-road ability should be at least as good as before however, as Subaru claims 220mm of ground clearance (the exact same as the old car). The Outback comes with 19-inch alloy wheels,apart from the Wilderness trim where it sits on 17-inch wheels wrapped in chunkier all-terrain tires. Powering the new Outback is a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine in Subaru’s traditional ‘boxer’ format, sending 180bhp and 241Nm of torque through a CVT gearbox that features an overriding eight-speed manual mode.