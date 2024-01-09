Mercedes E-Class Estate review

Is the Mercedes E-Class Estate a good car?

The Mercedes E-Class Estate is a technological tour de force, plus it remains one of the most desirable load luggers money can buy. It also offers exceptional comfort and refinement, and a comprehensive line-up of powertrains. The plug-in hybrid units are especially impressive, delivering a strong blend of performance and efficiency - although this does come at the cost of practicality, which is a shame given this car’s otherwise spacious estate body. The only other disappointment is the handling, which is composed and capable but lacks the driver appeal of some rivals.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid Body style Estate Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol, rear-wheel drive, automatic

2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, diesel, rear-wheel drive, automatic

3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, diesel, four-wheel drive, automatic

2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol plus 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive, automatic

2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, diesel plus 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive, automatic

3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, petrol plus 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive, automatic Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2024) Warranty 3yrs unlimited mileage

How much does the Mercedes E-Class Estate cost?

The Mercedes E-Class is the flagship of the German brand’s estate car line-up, sitting above the CLA Shooting Brake and C-Class Estate. There’s been a big estate of some sort in the firm’s line-up since 1965, but the first to wear an E-Class badge was the facelifted S124 in 1993. The current sixth-generation model was revealed in 2024 and uses Mercedes’ versatile MRA2 architecture that also underpins the smaller C-Class and larger S-Class models.

As you’d expect, given its status within the Mercedes range, the E-Class isn’t a cheap option. Prices start at a fraction under £58,000 for the E 200 in AMG Line trim, while the similarly specified E 220 d is just under £1,500 more. These are the only two engine options for this trim.