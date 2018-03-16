Volvo V90 review
The Volvo V90 isn't the biggest estate, but it has plenty of performance, a premium interior, and is very well-equipped
Quick verdict
While the latest Volvo V90 estate is no longer the stand-out choice if you want the maximum amount of boot space, there’s still plenty to recommend it. It's practical enough and crammed with useful features, while its versatility combines with an eye-catching design, a classy and minimalist cabin, and a relaxed driving experience.
With the emphasis on comfort, the V90 is largely a pleasure on the road – as long as you don't expect handling to rival the best in class. The engine range has been slimmed to just two plug-in hybrid choices, and neither is lacking in performance. There’s no longer a diesel option for high-mileage drivers, putting it at a disadvantage against the Mercedes E-Class Estate. Still, it does manage to undercut plug-in hybrid versions of BMW 5 Series Touring and E-Class Estate on price, even though the V90 comes with more standard equipment.
Volvo V90: price, specs and rivals
Despite being briefly dropped from the line-up, the Volvo V90 estate is back, much like its smaller Volvo V60 sibling. Unlike the V60, you can only get the V90 in plug-in hybrid form, using powertrains from the V60 and the excellent Volvo XC90 SUV.
The real strengths of the V90 are its cabin and cruising refinement. The interior is roomy enough for four adults to take on long trips in and is superbly finished, with a clean and uncluttered fascia that’s easy to use. And on the move, the V90 is a refined cruiser, even when you’re pushing along at motorway speeds.
Volvo has a long history of producing big, practical estate cars, but the latest V90 sacrifices ultimate carrying capacity in favour of a more stylish exterior design. For instance, carrying a wardrobe will be a challenge thanks to its sloping rear tailgate.
However, as a plug-in hybrid estate, the V90 is less compromised by the location of its battery pack than the equivalent plug-in Mercedes E-Class Estate, which has a rather stingy 460-litre cargo area with the seats up compared with 551-litres in the Volvo. It can’t quite match the more generous 570 litres of space provided by the BMW 5 Series Touring, though.
The V90 engine range consists purely of plug-in hybrid power, and both T6 and T8 versions utilise the same size 18.8kWh battery (14.7kWh of which are useable), allowing for over 50 miles of electric range. As you’d anticipate, the T8 is the most potent, with 449bhp on tap versus 345bhp with the T6. Both come with four-wheel drive for added traction in slippery conditions.
The two trim levels are dictated by which engine you go for. Opt for the T6, and you’ll get Plus trim, while the T8 is reserved for Ultra. All trims come loaded with equipment, including a 360-degree camera system with parking sensors all around, heated seats front and rear, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a fancy 14-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system. Of course, Ultra ups the ante with a 19-speaker 1,410-watt Bowers and Wilkins sound system, matrix LED headlights, adaptive suspension, a panoramic glass roof, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
We wouldn’t call the V90 inexpensive considering that the entry-level T6 Plus version is nearly £60,000, while the T8 Ultra is almost £67,500. However, you are getting a lot of car for your money when compared with the less powerful and less generous equipment levels of the pricier 5 Series Touring (an estate also only available in plug-in hybrid form – apart from the bonkers BMW M5 Touring), while a similar plug-in E-Class estate costs considerably more than the Volvo, and is also slower and less practical.
