Volvo V90 review

While the latest Volvo V90 estate is no longer the stand-out choice if you want the maximum amount of boot space, there’s still plenty to recommend it. It's practical enough and crammed with useful features, while its versatility combines with an eye-catching design, a classy and minimalist cabin, and a relaxed driving experience.

With the emphasis on comfort, the V90 is largely a pleasure on the road – as long as you don't expect handling to rival the best in class. The engine range has been slimmed to just two plug-in hybrid choices, and neither is lacking in performance. There’s no longer a diesel option for high-mileage drivers, putting it at a disadvantage against the Mercedes E-Class Estate. Still, it does manage to undercut plug-in hybrid versions of BMW 5 Series Touring and E-Class Estate on price, even though the V90 comes with more standard equipment.

Volvo V90: price, specs and rivals

Despite being briefly dropped from the line-up, the Volvo V90 estate is back, much like its smaller Volvo V60 sibling. Unlike the V60, you can only get the V90 in plug-in hybrid form, using powertrains from the V60 and the excellent Volvo XC90 SUV.

The real strengths of the V90 are its cabin and cruising refinement. The interior is roomy enough for four adults to take on long trips in and is superbly finished, with a clean and uncluttered fascia that’s easy to use. And on the move, the V90 is a refined cruiser, even when you’re pushing along at motorway speeds.

Volvo has a long history of producing big, practical estate cars, but the latest V90 sacrifices ultimate carrying capacity in favour of a more stylish exterior design. For instance, carrying a wardrobe will be a challenge thanks to its sloping rear tailgate.