News

Back by popular demand! Volvo V60 and V90 estates on sale again in the UK

Prices for the Volvo V60 start from £41,680, while the larger V90 is available exclusively as plug-in hybrid and starts from £59,823

by: Ellis Hyde
20 Jul 2024
Volvo V90 Estate front 3/4

The faithful Volvo estate car has returned to UK showrooms, the Swedish firm is taking orders once again for the V60 and V90 wagons after it discontinued the pair last year. 

Prices for the Volvo V60 start from £41,680, although the brand is currently offering up to £3,000 off with a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement. Meanwhile the larger Volvo V60 costs from £59,823, with £7,000 knocked off the price if buyers get a PCP deal. 

Both models are available exclusively with hybrid powertrains. Engine options in the smaller V60 – Volvo’s BMW 3 Series Touring rival – include the B4 mild-hybrid petrol with 194bhp, T6 plug-in hybrid producing 335bhp or a more potent T8 plug-in hybrid that delivers 399bhp. 

Meanwhile the Volvo V90 – which challenges the Mercedes E-Class Estate and similar models – is only available as a plug-in hybrid, but customers will get a choice of T6 or T8 versions with different power outputs.

The V60 and V90 are being offered in Plus and Ultra trim levels. Standard kit includes a nine-inch central touchscreen with a Google-powered infotainment system, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, keyless entry, a powered tailgate and numerous safety features like lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. 

Why were the Volvo V60 and V90 discontinued?

A Volvo spokesperson told Auto Express “we removed the V60 and V90 from sale in the UK last August amid falling appetite for estate cars. While this remains a long-term trend, we have seen a resurgence for our estate products in recent months and have decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 to our UK portfolio in response to this.

“When operating in a fast-moving industry, we continually re-evaluate our product portfolio to ensure we have the right mix to serve all our customers. As part of this process, it is not uncommon for us to remove certain models or derivatives from sale and reintroduce them later.

“We were thrilled by the many comments from customers and media last year, with many stories and memories of how our estate cars have been a huge part of their lives. We look forward to helping create more.”

If you’re holding out hope that the Volvo S60 and S90 saloons might also return to the UK, the brand has made it clear there are no such plans. However the all-electric Volvo ES90 saloon is due to launch later this year and rival the BMW i5.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

