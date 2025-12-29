Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Skoda Fabia 130 2026 review: a likeable warm hatch, but it’s no vRS

The new 130 is the hottest Fabia we’ve seen in a while, but it’s also one of the most expensive

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Dec 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 - front tracking16
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Verdict

The new Fabia 130 is not a full-on hot hatch in the mould of a Fiesta ST or Polo GTI, but it offers a different appeal by providing easy and accessible performance, with little to no compromise in comfort or everyday driving. If you consider the Fabia 130 as a mini-GT, this car’s surprising turn of speed and general polish make it a unique proposition amongst its supermini brethren, and there’s nothing wrong with that. 

It’s best not to mistake the ‘130’ moniker attached to this new Skoda Fabia for its output in horsepower, because that would be underselling this very charming little package. In fact, in celebrating 130 years of Skoda, and matching that figure with a 130kW (174bhp) power output, this new range-topper could just be the model that finally puts Skoda’s competent, if rather bland, supermini in the spotlight. 

Under the skin there’s been a fair few changes over the existing model, starting with the engine. The standard car’s 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder has been given a subtle uplift in power to 174bhp, up from the 148bhp in the next-highest application. This is thanks to a number of changes beyond just a tweak to the ECU, including a unique intake plenum, vibration dampers and rocker arms inside the engine. 

The result isn’t just more power, but also more of it being available across more of the rev band. Peak torque is still 250Nm, and the car will get from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds – 0.6 quicker than the next-fastest Fabia. 

There are some chassis changes, too, including a 15mm drop in ride height and a stiffer suspension set-up that is specifically calibrated for the standard 18-inch wheels. There’s also a dual-stage electronic stability control system that allows a little bit of slip under hard acceleration, while the revised steering is more feelsome and engaging than in any Fabia thus far. 

The design tweaks are equally subtle. The grey wheels contrast with red calipers behind and there’s a small gloss-black splitter, rear wing and new rear bumper insert. A twin-pipe exhaust system, plus a few unique ‘130’ decals complete the exterior package. 

Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis standing next to the Skoda Fabia 13016

At the same time, there are also some very welcome changes to the interior, with a superb set of new seats and plenty of sporting details that add some tinsel to an otherwise pretty dull interior. The infotainment system is feeling a little dated, which is to be expected considering the Fabia’s relative age, but it all works, and there’s plenty of physical controls for the air-conditioning, and a quick process to de-select the more annoying driver aids. 

Overall, there are just enough visual cues that something fizzy might be happening under the skin, which is just as it should be with any high-performance Skoda. 

Unfortunately, any theatre is pretty quickly undone by the four-cylinder engine. Although it has lots of performance, it’s also about as charismatic as boiled turnip. The consistent power delivery means that while it does perform extremely well from low rpm, there’s little to no reason to hold on to the revs in each gear. The engine’s refinement only accentuates this feeling – it’s effective, but not exactly exciting. 

Skoda says it has tweaked the dual-clutch ’box, but the changes haven’t really gone far enough, because the gearshifts are still surprisingly slow, even when using the steering-wheel paddles. The brakes are typically VW-Group sharp and difficult to modulate, but they’re powerful, with the effect exaggerated by the car’s relatively low 1,271kg kerbweight

Chassis feel, however, is where this new Fabia edition claws back some appeal. There’s a lovely flow to the way this little car covers rough roads, and while the body roll is kept in tight check, there seems to still be more than enough compliance in the suspension for it to remain comfortable. Combined with its torque-rich engine, it makes this supermini almost feel like a mini-GT, with plenty of easily accessible performance matched to a very capable chassis.

Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis driving the Skoda Fabia 13016

It’s not exciting in the same way as a Hyundai i20 N or Ford Fiesta ST, but then it doesn’t pretend to be. After all, this Fabia doesn’t wear the iconic vRS badge of its predecessors. 

The main thing that undermines this package, though, is its price. Knocking on the door of £30,000 for a Fabia – even one as well specified and quick as this – is a big ask. Obvious competition would be the more powerful Polo GTI, and it’s barely £1,500 more for more speed, charisma and capability. 

If you’re able to go electric, the competition is even hotter, because thanks to the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, you’ll be able to run off in an Alpine A290 with 178bhp for pretty much the same price as the Fabia. 

By contrast, the Fabia 130 makes its statement in a relatively retro fashion. A small petrol car with plenty of performance equals big fun, but for this much money there’s just too much strong competition to ignore the Fabia’s shortcomings.

Fancy a Fabia? Our Buy a Car service has plenty of great Skoda Fabia deals available right now...

Model:Skoda Fabia 130
Base price:£29,995
Powertrain:1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol 
Transmission:Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive
Power/torque:174bhp/250Nm 
0-62mph:7.4 seconds
Top speed:142mph
Fuel consumption/CO250.4mpg, 126g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,108/1,780/1,459mm
On sale:Now
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

