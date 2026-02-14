Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S: can the Czech hot hatch topple the British icon?

Birthdays are often a time of celebration, and most car makers won’t miss an opportunity to cash in on an anniversary by launching a special edition. There are extremes, such as the Ferrari F40 and F50, or there’s Volkswagen with its Edition variants of the Golf GTI that appear when another decade has clocked up.

For Skoda, the anniversary it’s currently celebrating is 130 years since the founding of its Laurin & Klement predecessor at the end of 1895, and to mark this occasion, it’s launched a special-edition Fabia that adds some sporty style to its supermini. There are racier looks inside and out, while the 1.5 TSI petrol engine has been uprated to 175bhp, so the Fabia 130 comes close to matching the last Fabia vRS for power output.

Skoda is far from being the first car maker to pump up its supermini with go-faster goodies. In fact, it’s a cornerstone of MINI’s existence. Although the company’s range has expanded, the core supermini remains an upmarket small car, while the five-door model gives it some added practicality. But which sporty small hatch manages to deliver the perfect mix of fun and functionality?

Skoda Fabia 130

Model: Skoda Fabia 130 Price: £29,500 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 175bhp 0-62mph: 7.4 seconds Test efficiency(engine only): 43.5mpg Official range: 407 miles Annual VED: £195

Don’t be misled by the name: the Fabia 130 doesn’t have 130bhp – that would make it less powerful than the 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo model on which it’s based. Instead, Skoda has turned up the wick and given it 175bhp, which is 28bhp more than standard.