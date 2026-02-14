Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S: can the Czech hot hatch topple the British icon?

Skoda’s 130 special is the most powerful new Fabia you can get. How does it shape up against MINI’s Cooper S?

By:Dean Gibson
14 Feb 2026
Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S - front 3/430

Birthdays are often a time of celebration, and most car makers won’t miss an opportunity to cash in on an anniversary by launching a special edition. There are extremes, such as the Ferrari F40 and F50, or there’s Volkswagen with its Edition variants of the Golf GTI that appear when another decade has clocked up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For Skoda, the anniversary it’s currently celebrating is 130 years since the founding of its Laurin & Klement predecessor at the end of 1895, and to mark this occasion, it’s launched a special-edition Fabia that adds some sporty style to its supermini. There are racier looks inside and out, while the 1.5 TSI petrol engine has been uprated to 175bhp, so the Fabia 130 comes close to matching the last Fabia vRS for power output.

Skoda is far from being the first car maker to pump up its supermini with go-faster goodies. In fact, it’s a cornerstone of MINI’s existence. Although the company’s range has expanded, the core supermini remains an upmarket small car, while the five-door model gives it some added practicality. But which sporty small hatch manages to deliver the perfect mix of fun and functionality?

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skoda Fabia 130

Skoda Fabia 130 - front 3/430
Model:Skoda Fabia 130
Price:£29,500
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 175bhp
0-62mph:7.4 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):43.5mpg
Official range:407 miles
Annual VED:£195

Don’t be misled by the name: the Fabia 130 doesn’t have 130bhp – that would make it less powerful than the 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo model on which it’s based. Instead, Skoda has turned up the wick and given it 175bhp, which is 28bhp more than standard.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

A-Class

2022 Mercedes

A-Class

57,433 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,700
View A-Class
HS

2022 MG

HS

22,986 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £15,800
View HS
Qashqai

2018 Nissan

Qashqai

37,833 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £14,300
View Qashqai
A-Class

2021 Mercedes

A-Class

52,402 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £15,900
View A-Class

There are visual upgrades too, with new wheels, lowered suspension, dark-chrome exhaust tips, unique interior trim, 130 branding and a black strip running between the tail-lights. The Fabia 130 is £3,000 more than the next model in the range, at £29,995.

Tester’s notes

On paper, the Fabia 130 all but matches the last incarnation of the Fabia vRS. Today’s 130 has 175bhp, and the old car, based on the second-generation model and discontinued in 2015, packed 178bhp, while both have 250Nm of torque and use a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG gearbox. The modern car is 0.1 seconds slower from 0-62mph, but has a higher top speed.

The two models are similar in character, too, because while the old vRS offered a sporty drive, it couldn’t quite match pure hot hatches, such as the Renaultsport Clio or VW Polo GTI.

One interesting quirk of the Fabia’s layout is that it comes with a manual handbrake, even in versions that feature keyless entry and a push-button starter. It’s often the case that cars with a keyless set-up also feature an electric handbrake, but not with the Fabia. 

Instead, you get a big chunky manual handbrake to operate, which seems like an anachronism, especially in cars fitted with the DSG twin-clutch gearbox. It means that apart from the steering, the handbrake is the only primary control that is operated manually by the driver. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Skoda Fabia 130 deals

MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S - front 3/430
Model:MINI Cooper S 5-Door
Price:£29,520
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 201bhp
0-62mph:6.8 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):35.8mpg
Official range:347 miles
Annual VED:£195

The Fabia 130’s £30k price places it firmly in the sights of the petrol MINI hatchback, and the basic Cooper S starts from £29,520 in five-door guise. For this you get a 2.0-litre turbo engine with more power than the Fabia 130 and a sharp chassis to exploit it.

Of course, with a MINI, the asking price is just the start, because there are a number of upgrades and option packs available. The car in our pictures features the Exclusive trim upgrade and Level 3 option pack that help to bump the price beyond £35,000.

Tester’s notes

For an extra £1,000 the MINI 5-door adds some much-needed practicality. However, it looks slightly awkward when compared with the cleaner lines of the three-door model, although the extra doors and larger boot are worth paying for if you’re looking to boost the MINI’s versatility.

Rear-seat access is still a bit tight because the back doors are narrow, but it’s better than trying to scramble through a narrow gap like you do in a three-door car. For some buyers that will be enough to draw them to the more practical bodystyle.

If you’re put off by having to turn your head to see the speedometer at the top of the main screen, don’t worry, because all MINIs come with a head-up display that puts this information directly ahead of you. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It can be configured to show nav and media info, too, but we’d like to see another update to make life easier. At the moment, when you use the indicators, green arrows flash up on either side of the main display, but they’re difficult to see. If these were repeated in the head-up display, then it would be clearer when they were in use.

Latest MINI Cooper S deals

Head-to-head

Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S - head to head30

On the road

The Fabia 130 has similar performance to the vRS that was discontinued a decade ago, but while it feels quick, there isn’t much drama. Side-by-side it’s obvious that the Fabia is a soft car with stiffer damping, while the MINI has a stiff chassis from the outset. The Cooper S follows the contours of the road, but the damping is good, while cornering grip is superb and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol delivers strong performance.

Tech highlights

To give the Fabia 130 a sportier look, it’s been lowered by 15mm, has black detailing, 18-inch wheels and comes with traction control that can be switched off completely. The Cooper S offers different drive modes via the Experiences toggle on the dash, while an L drive setting delivers sharper throttle response. You can’t take manual control of the MINI’s gearbox – at least the Fabia has paddleshifters.

Price and running

For £3,000 extra over a Fabia Monte Carlo, the 130 gets more power and a sportier look, while fuel economy in the 40-50mpg range should be achievable in everyday driving. You don’t need to spend on options to make the MINI fun, but you could easily add another £10,000 to the price. The Cooper S’s more powerful petrol engine was always going to be thirstier than the Fabia’s – we saw around 35mpg from it.

Practicality

There’s no contest here, because the Fabia is arguably the most practical supermini currently on sale. A big boot and decent rear space put some compact hatches to shame.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are obvious compromises with the MINI. The 72mm-longer wheelbase over the three-door car and narrow back doors aren’t enough to help it compete with the Fabia. But the cabin is well built and the false boot floor adds versatility.

Safety

Both cars earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating, although there’s a four-year gap between their respective tests, so the scores can’t be directly compared. If you want to deactivate settings, it’s pretty simple in both cars. On the Skoda, a button on the wheel brings up a menu in the driver’s display, while in the MINI the shortcut button is on the dash and you can select options on the touchscreen.

Ownership

While the MINI will be pricier to buy and run, three years of servicing is included, plus its residual values are stronger than they are for the Skoda. We also had cheaper insurance quotes for the Cooper S.

Both cars have basic three-year warranties, although the MINI has no mileage limit, and roadside assistance lasts for the same period. Extended warranties are available at extra cost.

Verdict

Winner: MINI Cooper S 5-Door

MINI Cooper S - front cornering30

If you’re looking for a sporty small car, then the MINI Cooper is still a top choice in the sector, whether you choose the Cooper C or more powerful Cooper S. While the car here is loaded with options, you don’t really need them to have fun at the wheel, because it’s the taut chassis, sharp steering and punchy petrol engine that deliver the fun factor.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you can manage with the three-door bodystyle, then we’d recommend it for the less awkward looks, but whichever style you choose, the MINI feels like a premium product with a sporty edge.

Runner-up: Skoda Fabia 130

Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering30

While the MINI feels like a sporty car from the outset, it’s obvious that the Fabia 130 is a standard supermini that’s been given an upgrade to make it more fun to drive. It’s not quite as sharp and focused as the Cooper S, but the stiffer, lowered suspension has been successful in making the Skoda feel more engaging than the standard car.

The model’s looks are subtly sporty and the engine is punchier, but we just wish the Skoda made a bit more noise to suit the car’s racier character. Overall, the Fabia 130 is a fun hatchback in a shrinking sector.

Prices and specs

Model testedSkoda Fabia 130MINI Cooper S 5-Door
Price from/price as tested£29,500/£29,500£29,520/£37,320
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl in-line/1,498cc4cyl in-line/1,998cc
Power175bhp201bhp
Torque250Nm300Nm
Transmission7-speed auto/fwd7-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed7.4 seconds/141mph6.8 seconds/150mph
Fuel tank42.5 litres44 litres
MPG (on test/official)/range43.5/50.7/407 miles35.8/44.8/347 miles
CO2 emissions126g/km142g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,137/2,549mm4,036/2,567mm
Width/height1,780/1,458mm1,744/1,464mm
Rear knee room622-834mm500-735mm
Rear headroom/elbow room944/1,439mm900/1,370mm
Boot space (seats up/down)380/1,190 litres275/925 litres
Boot length/width687/997mm590/960mm
Boot lip height667mm635mm
Kerbweight/payload1,196/484kg1,355/520kg
Turning circle9.9 metres11.4 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£12,420/42.10%£18,735/50.20%
Depreciation£17,081£10,785
Insurance group/quote/VED22/£1,341/£19525/£984/£195
Three-year service cost£534 (2 years)£0
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,829/£3,658£1,967/£3,934
Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)£1,377£1,674
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (unlimited)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position12th22nd
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars85/81/70/71/5_ (2021)83/82/81/77/5_ (2025)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£410/18 inches£550/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix points£160/threeRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsNo/£250Artificial/front
Screen size/digital dashboard9.2 inches/8.0 inches9.5 inches/no
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/noTwo-zone/£2,000 pack
USBs/wireless chargingFour/£360 [part of pack]Four/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assist£345/£560 [part of pack]Yes/yes

What we would choose

Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S - rear 3/430

Skoda Fabia 130

Velvet Red is an exclusive paint option (£410), while the Winter Premium pack (£560) adds heated seats, steering wheel and windscreen. The Simply Clever Plus pack (£300) adds a variable boot floor and other storage solutions.

MINI Cooper S

Level 2 and Level 3 packs (the latter on Exclusive and Sport trims only) bundle items together for £2,000 and £4,500 respectively, while 17 or 18-inch wheels and different roof and mirror cap colours are available.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £1,509 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £14,480Avg. savings £1,912 off RRP*Used from £7,299
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,117 off RRP*Used from £24,490
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £3,398 off RRP*Used from £7,195
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback

The new Ford Fiesta would get all-electric power and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
12 Feb 2026
BMW recalls 25,000 UK cars over fire risk: Owners warned not to leave vehicles with engine running
BMW 3 Series - front tracking

BMW recalls 25,000 UK cars over fire risk: Owners warned not to leave vehicles with engine running

24,732 UK BMWs have been recalled due to an issue with the starter motor which could lead to short circuits and fires
News
12 Feb 2026
New Suzuki Across is a mirror image of the Toyota RAV4, once again
New Suzuki Across - dynamic front angled

New Suzuki Across is a mirror image of the Toyota RAV4, once again

The new Suzuki Across gets the latest plug-in hybrid system from its Toyota relative, but it's not coming to the UK
News
11 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content