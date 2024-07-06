Vauxhall Corsa vs Skoda Fabia: we find the superior supermini

There was a time when choosing a supermini meant that you had to compromise. In years gone by, small cars sacrificed refinement, equipment and performance all in the name of keeping prices and running costs down.

Now however, there are a number of supermini options that really feel as if you can have your cake and eat it. Take the latest version of the Vauxhall Corsa. It’s more grown up, more substantial and more relaxing to drive than ever before; and thanks to the introduction of a new hybrid powertrain, it promises to be one of the most fuel-efficient examples of the model that we’ve ever driven.

To put it to the test, we’ve lined up a small car that has always held maturity as one of its greatest strengths. The Skoda Fabia is a model that has crammed the company’s traditional values of space, comfort and value for money into a dinky package – and following a small update for 2024, we’re keen to see if it remains as strong as ever before. To find out which is model best, we face the pair off in our Real-World Road Test.

Skoda Fabia Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 1.2 100PS GS Price: £23,415 £25,280 Powertrain: 1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol, 114bhp 1.2-litre 3cyl turbo petrol hybrid, 99bhp 0-62mph: 9.7 seconds 10.7 seconds Test efficiency: 60.1mpg/13.2mpl 55.4mpg/12.1mpl CO2: 119g/km 104g/km Annual VED: £180 £180

Vauxhall Corsa

The hybrid edition adds another level of electrification to the Vauxhall Corsa line-up, joining the range’s pure-petrol and fully electric options. We’re testing it in mid-spec GS trim, but at £25,280, it looks a bit pricey when compared with the Fabia.

Tech highlights

Late 2023 saw the Corsa treated to a mid-life refresh that added a sharp new design, featuring the brand’s ‘Vizor’ front end, plus improvements to the in-car tech and trim materials. However, we’ve had to wait another six months for a significant mechanical upgrade to arrive. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been dropped from the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines, and is replaced by a new hybrid set-up.