In-depth reviews

Suzuki Swift review

The Suzuki Swift continues to offer plenty of value and efficiency in a dwindling supermini market

by: Richard Ingram, Max Adams
5 Jun 2024
Suzuki Swift - front18
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£18,674 to £21,024
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Great fun to drive
  • Smooth mild-hybrid system
  • Strong equipment levels
  • Small boot
  • Noisy at motorway speeds
  • Cheap-feeling interior
Quick verdict

The Suzuki Swift is a value champion in a slowly shrinking class. It feels built to a price in a way the MG3 doesn’t, but the trade-off is a lightweight construction that provides agile handling and rock-bottom fuel costs. The Swift won’t suit everyone, but if you’re not yet ready to go electric, this car provides an affordable, familiar and honest entry into the small-car market.

Our choice: 1.2 Motion

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol

Body style

Supermini

Powertrain

1.2-litre, 4cyl, petrol plus MHEV, front-wheel drive

1.2-litre, 4cyl, petrol plus MHEV, four-wheel drive

Safety

N/A

Warranty

3yrs/60,000 miles (up to 7yrs/100k miles with routine franchise dealer servicing)

Suzuki Swift: price, specs and rivals

The supermini segment is dwindling. The Ford Fiesta is no more, and fewer manufacturers are finding reasons to invest funds in small cars – looking to more profitable SUVs (and electric cars) instead. 

But instead of pulling the plug, Suzuki sees this as an opportunity. It estimates that of the 250,000 superminis sold annually in the UK, almost a third either won’t exist at all, or won’t have a like-for-like petrol replacement by 2028.

Hopes are high for the Suzuki Swift, then. There’s an expectation from the company that the Swift should thrive in a thinning market thanks to a long specification list, respectable efficiency from its mild-hybrid engine, a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes and even a four-wheel drive powertrain option.

All Swifts are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid electrical assistance, delivering 81bhp and 112Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual, or a CVT automatic transmission. The majority of the range is front-wheel drive, but the top-of-the-range Ultra trim can be had with ALLGRIP four-wheel drive.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Speaking of trims, there is a choice of two: entry-level Motion or Ultra. We reckon that Motion makes the most sense because despite being the least expensive version, it still comes stacked with the essentials (and more besides). For instance, there’s 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and full wireless smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The pricier Ultra trim gets a few additional extras such as an automatic climate control system with a rear air vent, polished 16-inch alloys, electrically folding door mirrors, and seatbelt height adjusters.

Pricing for the Swift starts above the entry-level Renault Clio at a little over £18,500 in Motion trim. Upgrading to Ultra ups the price to a shade under £20,000, or roughly the same price as an entry-level Skoda Fabia. A CVT auto Swift starts at around £20,000, while the top-of-the-range Ultra equipped with ALLGRIP starts at a little over £21,000, or about what it’ll cost to get into a full hybrid Renault Clio E-Tech or an entry-level Volkswagen Polo.

Suzuki Swift - rear18

Engines, performance & drive

There aren’t too many standard superminis that are genuinely fun to drive these days, so it’s nice to find that the latest Suzuki Swift provides a darty driving experience that rewards those unafraid to carry a bit of speed in the corners – something you may need to do given the modest performance its 1.2-litre engine has. However, the ruthless diet of the Swift means there isn’t the same degree of sound deadening you’ll find in more refined rivals, and it doesn’t have the most composed ride.  Read more about the Suzuki Swift's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The Suzuki Swift's lightness and the efficiency of its little mild-hybrid petrol engine means that it’ll sip fuel at a much slower rate than traditional petrol rivals, plus its residual values are respectable for the class. However, it’s likely to cost more than its main competitors to insure, which is disappointing with a car that’s supposed to be cheap to run. Read more about the Suzuki Swift's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The design of the latest Suzuki Swift is a case of evolution rather than revolution, but it looks a little more substantial than before and comes with a bright array of colour schemes. Sadly, while the Swift's usability impresses with its clearly laid out controls and easy-to-read dials, the finish, with its cheap scratchy plastics, does not. The infotainment touchscreen also looks dated and isn’t as responsive as those in rivals. Read more about the Suzuki Swift's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

There is plenty of room up front in the Swift, and there are some reasonably useful storage areas. Some improvement wouldn’t go amiss in the back, where adults might find things a little cramped and uncomfortable on longer trips. The boot is tiny compared with the competition, and doesn’t feature the same useful practicality touches you get in the Swift’s top rivals. Read more about the Suzuki Swift's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

While the latest Suzuki Swift hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP yet, it comes with many safety assistance features as standard, so we’d expect it to do well in its class. We also don’t know how the Swift will perform in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, but the brand as a whole still needs to work on improving in that department. Read more about the Suzuki Swift’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Suzuki Swift?

The Suzuki Swift will appeal to those who just want a small urban runabout that’s well-equipped and easy to park, and to those who feel small cars have become far too bloated. That lack of excessive mass does pay dividends on a B road, too, where the Swift will earn the respect of those who value something that’s fun to drive.

Unfortunately, it’s too noisy inside to be a very good road trip car, so anyone looking for a premium-feeling small car will have to head towards an Audi A1 or Volkswagen Polo. Company car drivers looking for the lowest tax bill should gravitate towards electric alternatives, while those looking for a small car with the practicality for family duties should consider the Skoda Fabia. Then there’s our favourite small car, the Renault Clio, which sort of does everything you could ask of a small car, yet has lower insurance costs than the Swift, and, in some trims, actually costs less than a Swift.

Frequently Asked Questions

If fuel efficiency, darty handling and a long equipment list are what you’re after in a supermini, then the Suzuki Swift will fit the bill. However, there are much more practical, refined, and nicely finished small cars out there.

In this review
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

More on Swift

Show me:
Suzuki Swift vs MG3 2024 twin test: bargain small car battle
MG3 and Suzuki Swift - front cornering
Car group tests
25 May 2024

Suzuki Swift vs MG3 2024 twin test: bargain small car battle

The Ford Fiesta’s demise has left a yawning chasm in the supermini class. Can the new MG3 and Suzuki Swift fill it?
Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway
Suzuki Swift - front cornering
News
29 Apr 2024

Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway

The latest Suzuki Swift offers generous standard kit along with impressive fuel economy; it’s our deal of the day for 29 April at £120 per month
New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3
New 2024 Suzuki Swift - front
News
21 Mar 2024

New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3

The fourth-generation Swift features a mild-hybrid petrol engine, plus four-wheel drive on top-spec models
Best cars for £2,000 or less
Best cars for £2,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans
9 Mar 2024

Best cars for £2,000 or less

A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £2,000 or less
Used Suzuki Swift (Mk7 2017-2024) review: a fun, but pricey supermini
Used Suzuki Swift Mk7 - front
Used car tests
9 Feb 2024

Used Suzuki Swift (Mk7 2017-2024) review: a fun, but pricey supermini

A full used buyer’s guide on the Suzuki Swift, covering the Swift Mk7 that was on sale between 2017 and 2024
New Suzuki Swift headed for the UK in Spring 2024
2024 Suzuki Swift - front
News
6 Dec 2023

New Suzuki Swift headed for the UK in Spring 2024

The fourth-generation Swift will come with mild-hybrid tech and a redesigned interior
New Suzuki Swift gets a concept car preview
Suzuki Swift concept – front
News
24 Oct 2023

New Suzuki Swift gets a concept car preview

A new Swift is coming and fresh images give us our most detailed look yet
New 2023 Suzuki Swift: latest on fourth-generation supermini
2023 Suzuki Swift test car - front
News
13 Apr 2023

New 2023 Suzuki Swift: latest on fourth-generation supermini

Spy shots reveal Suzuki won’t abandon the supermini sector
Best new cars for under £200 per month
Best cars for £200 a month - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £200 per month

If you've got £200 to spend on a new car every month, here's our pick of the best options
Suzuki Swift (2017-2024) review
Suzuki Swift
In-depth reviews
27 Jul 2022

Suzuki Swift (2017-2024) review

The Suzuki Swift offers a decent drive and reasonable practicality, although rivals are more refined
Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift: 2021 group test review
Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift
Car group tests
6 Nov 2021

Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift: 2021 group test review

The Citroen C3 and Suzuki Swift aim to prove cheap can also be cheerful, but which is the better supermini?
New Suzuki Swift 2020 review
Road tests
9 Nov 2020

New Suzuki Swift 2020 review

The Suzuki Swift has been facelifted for 2020, but have the changes boosted its appeal? We find out...
Facelifted Suzuki Swift supermini launched
News
9 Sep 2020

Facelifted Suzuki Swift supermini launched

Ford Fiesta-rivalling Suzuki Swift gets subtle update, with tweaked styling, more standard equipment and a new 1.2-litre hybrid engine
New Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid 2020 review
Road tests
24 Jul 2020

New Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid 2020 review

Hybrid power is a real boost for the Suzuki Swift Sport hot hatch, but it comes at a cost
New 2020 Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid launched
News
18 Mar 2020

New 2020 Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid launched

The Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid adds a dinky electric motor to its turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
New Suzuki Swift Attitude 2019 review
Suzuki Swift Attitude - front
Road tests
12 Jul 2019

New Suzuki Swift Attitude 2019 review

The new Suzuki Swift Attitude gives the supermini a dash of sporting flair without breaking the budget
Micra N-Sport vs Ibiza FR Sport vs Swift Sport
Nissan Micra N-Sport vs SEAT Ibiza FR Sport vs Suzuki Swift Sport - header
Car group tests
20 Apr 2019

Micra N-Sport vs Ibiza FR Sport vs Swift Sport

The new Nissan Micra N-Sport aims to turn up the heat in the warm hatch market. We test it against rivals from SEAT and Suzuki
Suzuki Swift Sport: long-term test review
Suzuki Swift Sport - final report header
Long-term tests
25 Mar 2019

Suzuki Swift Sport: long-term test review

Final report: Over eight months, our Suzuki Swift Sport hot hatch has been a tasty treat
New special edition Suzuki Swift Attitude released
Suzuki Swift Attitude
News
16 Jan 2019

New special edition Suzuki Swift Attitude released

Special edition Attitude gets Suzuki Swift Sport-esque styling combined with insurance-friendly engine and £109 per month PCP deal
Suzuki Swift Sport vs Volkswagen up! GTI vs Ford Fiesta
Suzuki Swift Sport vs Volkswagen up! GTI vs Ford Fiesta ST-Line - header
Car group tests
17 Jun 2018

Suzuki Swift Sport vs Volkswagen up! GTI vs Ford Fiesta

We see if Suzuki’s new Swift Sport can repeat past glories as it faces VW and Ford
Suzuki Swift Sport
Suzuki Swift Sport - front
Best cars & vans
23 May 2018

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki’s fun Swift Sport returns, albeit it’s slightly more expensive than the previous model
New Suzuki Swift Sport 2018 review
Suzuki Swift Sport - front
Road tests
22 May 2018

New Suzuki Swift Sport 2018 review

Price drop makes the Suzuki Swift Sport a vastly more tempting prospect. Grab a bargain while you can...
New Suzuki Swift Sport has price slashed until end of June
New 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport
News
16 May 2018

New Suzuki Swift Sport has price slashed until end of June

Suzuki's new Fiesta ST rival goes on sale next month, and for 30 days all buyers get £1,500 off
