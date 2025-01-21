This could be the new Suzuki Swift Sport… but sadly it isn’t

The Suzuki Swift Sport was axed last year without much notice or reverence for the little hot hatch. But its more passionate fans are sure to find new hope for a return now that they’ve seen this: the new Suzuki Swift Champions concept.

This suitably angry-looking version of the latest Suzuki Swift was presented at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in India, and is merely “intended to gather customer feedback”. But we’re pretty sure all the feedback it’s going to receive is “that would make a great Swift Sport!” and “when are you going to make it?”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet all the changes for the Swift Champion concept are cosmetic from what we can tell. These include the more aggressive front splitter and rear diffuser, a huge rear wing, new side skirts, very subtle wheelarch extensions and a, presumably, lighter set of wheels. There’s also the bold red paint that’s contrasted by the gloss-black trim and roof, plus bold graphics.

If there were to be a new Swift Sport based on this concept, we’d expect the 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine to get a bit more power than the 81bhp found in the standard Swift, plus some tweaks to the suspension perhaps.

The Swift Champion was just one of seven show cars Suzuki presented in India, with our other favourite being the Jimny Conquerer concept that’s supposed to be a testament to the “indomitable spirit of adventure and the fearless mindset that defines true explorers”.

Modifications for the Jimny Conquerer include a winch on the front bumper, roof bars to hold a set of off-road recovery boards/sand ladders, a storage box mounted on the side – just like you can get on a Land Rover Defender – and sand/black paint scheme.

The Suzuki Jimny hasn’t been available to buy as a passenger car since 2020 due to its CO2 emissions, and while there were hints the dinky 4x4 could return to showrooms as an electric car, those hopes were dashed by the company’s president last year.

“I think [an electric version] would ruin the best part of the Jimny,” Toshihiro Suzuki said. “I think that the core strength of the Jimny is the right weight.”

Should the Swift Sport make a comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...