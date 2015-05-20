Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long-term test: cheap fuel bills are overshadowed by high insurance

Verdict

The Suzuki Swift is a fantastic option for penny-pinching motorists who want to

get from A to B as efficiently as possible. But this little foray into the cost of motoring only highlights how expensive most cars are becoming to buy and run. This could price many people out of the market and, unfortunately, there aren’t any ‘Chance’ cards in real life to pay bank dividends.

Efficiency: 56.8mpg

56.8mpg Mileage: 4,000

When testing a car’s outright performance, you often see fuel economy figures tumble. But even when pushing on in the Suzuki Swift, and revving out its modest three-cylinder engine, I struggle to get much less than 40mpg. In fact, most of the time when I’m pootling in town or on long journeys to and from the airport, my real-world figure is close to 60mpg – dropping to around 57mpg during the recent cold spell – which means the Japanese supermini has the Monopoly on fuel economy.

Compare this with my colleague, Ellis Hyde, who only a few months ago took custody of the award-winning MG3. He was shocked to find that even despite the MG’s hybrid tech, he was struggling to return more than 50mpg.

Putting my GCSE maths to good use, I worked out that filling up the Swift’s tank from full to empty at my local fuel station would cost around £50, while doing the same with the MG’s larger tank will set you back more than £62.