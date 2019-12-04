Kia Picanto review

Quick verdict

The latest Kia Picanto has gone through a significant glow-up, transformed from the drab and sparse first-generation car to this Mk3 model, while building on the stylish design of the Picanto Mk2. The latest Picanto is better equipped, has impressive interior space, and a grown-up driving experience.

The standard 1.0-litre petrol engine needs to be worked hard once out of the city (although the bigger 1.2 petrol model is a little better), but that’s typical for a city car. All in all, the Picanto is an enticing, likeable and easy-to-drive offering that should be on any city car buyer's shortlist

Kia Picanto: price, specs and rivals

Launched in 2017, the third-generation Picanto is the smallest car for sale in the Kia line-up. It's a strong contender in the city car class, thanks to impressive interior dimensions for its size, a competitive price list and low insurance and everyday running costs.

It faces tough competition from the likes of its sibling, the Hyundai i10, the pseudo SUV styling of the Toyota Aygo X as well as the bigger but more affordable Dacia Sandero.

Kia no longer offers a three-door Picanto, so your sole body option is a five-door hatchback. The Picanto comes in ‘2’, ‘3’, GT-Line and top-of-the-range GT-Line S models, plus a special edition called Shadow. The ‘2’ and ‘3’ trims are more conservatively styled than the sportier-looking GT-Line and GT-Line S cars. Prices start from just over £15,500, while the most expensive Picanto will set you back a little over £19,000.

Two petrol engines are offered in the Picanto: a 61bhp 1.0-litre, and a 76bhp 1.2-litre. Both are non-turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engines. Those after a bit more get up and go from their city car might want to look at the i10, which gets a more potent 89bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. All versions of Picanto come with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, with a five-speed automatic available as an option.