Inside, all variants of the Mk3 Focus are pretty well equipped. Opting for the Zetec trim will get you a few useful extras, though, including Ford’s QuickClear windscreen tech – this can prove particularly useful on cold mornings. You’ll also get some sporty styling tweaks like alloy wheels.

If you’re hoping for an element of excitement, the Focus is one of the better cars to drive in its class. The hot ST version is the pick of the performance crop, but insuring one of these as a learner driver will almost certainly result in some alarmingly high premiums. Don’t worry, though, as the regular variants still offer decent performance and better handling than a Volkswagen Golf.

9. Toyota Yaris (Mk3)

Used prices from £3,500

Production dates: 2011-2020

If you want to keep your carbon footprint low but don’t wish to go fully-electric, the Toyota Yaris could prove to be the perfect half-way point.

Although there are also conventionally-fuelled versions of the Mk3, we’ve chosen the hybrid for this list as earlier examples can now be found for under £4,000 and should return well over 55mpg while emitting less than 85g/km of CO2.

There are several different types of hybrid car, and as the Yaris is a full-hybrid – referred to as ‘self-charging’ by Toyota – It never needs plugging in. All you need to worry about is filling it with petrol, something you shouldn’t need to do very often. Regenerative braking automatically puts energy back into the battery as you drive around, so it’s especially effective in urban traffic. Toyota’s hybrid engines are also renowned for their reliability.

10. Fiat Panda (Mk3)

Used prices from £1,500

Production dates: 2011-2024

While the petrol-powered Fiat 500 is a firm favourite with many new drivers, the Panda is an even better choice for learners. Both cars share the same underpinnings, but a tidy used Mk3 Panda can easily be found for under £2,000, making it a bit of a bargain.

When Fiat introduced the original Panda in 1979, it was sold as a utilitarian car that was cheap to buy, cheap to run and would quite happily ferry around five passengers and their luggage. The Mk3 is a far more modern car than its ancestor, but the basic principle remains the same. It’s a no-frills city car that should prove easy to live with and even easier to drive.

You don’t have to go without the basics, though, as opting for a Panda in Easy trim will get you comforts such as air-conditioning, a six-speaker MP3 stereo system, and electric windows.

