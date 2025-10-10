Brake time! Give young people 'driving lessons' at school, say parents

Should 'driving lessons' be part of the school curriculum? Well, if you ask parents, as well as road safety charities, MPs and even a certain Japanese car manufacturer, the answer is ‘yes’. More education on road safety at a young age is believed to be the key to making our roads safer.

A new survey of 2,700 parents and grandparents by under-17s driving school, Young Driver, found that two-thirds of people surveyed (65 per cent) said that driving should be on the school curriculum. Such an idea is said to be backed by the likes of The Institute of Advanced Motorists, headteachers and even Suzuki, which supplies vehicles for Young Driver’s lessons.

According to teacher-turned-driving instructor, Adrian Harding, Young Driver “also asked if parents supported the idea of a graduated licence. Whilst the majority did agree with it in some form, one in four said they thought with proper education, it wouldn’t be so necessary.”

According to Young Driver, those who partake in its lessons are far less likely to get into an accident in the first six months of driving. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, says that one in five new drivers crash within half a year of passing their driving test, as opposed to just 3.4 per cent of Young Driver’s past pupils – based on a sample of 450, that is.