Brake time! Give young people 'driving lessons' at school, say parents
Making road safety and driving part of the curriculum is supported by parents, car brands, road safety charities and teachers alike
Should 'driving lessons' be part of the school curriculum? Well, if you ask parents, as well as road safety charities, MPs and even a certain Japanese car manufacturer, the answer is ‘yes’. More education on road safety at a young age is believed to be the key to making our roads safer.
A new survey of 2,700 parents and grandparents by under-17s driving school, Young Driver, found that two-thirds of people surveyed (65 per cent) said that driving should be on the school curriculum. Such an idea is said to be backed by the likes of The Institute of Advanced Motorists, headteachers and even Suzuki, which supplies vehicles for Young Driver’s lessons.
According to teacher-turned-driving instructor, Adrian Harding, Young Driver “also asked if parents supported the idea of a graduated licence. Whilst the majority did agree with it in some form, one in four said they thought with proper education, it wouldn’t be so necessary.”
According to Young Driver, those who partake in its lessons are far less likely to get into an accident in the first six months of driving. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, says that one in five new drivers crash within half a year of passing their driving test, as opposed to just 3.4 per cent of Young Driver’s past pupils – based on a sample of 450, that is.
Regardless, Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton, Caroline Nokes, is one of several elected officials behind the idea of bringing the concept of driving and road safety into schools. Also Deputy Speaker for the House of Commons, Nokes says that: “We know the accident statistics for young drivers need improvement... The Young Driver Foundation has been running programmes in schools, and I am sure if included in the curriculum it could help to save lives and reduce collisions on our roads.”
It’s not just those on the right of the political spectrum who are supporting the scheme, either; Labour MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank, said it was “essential” that safe driving was taught to young drivers by trained professionals and that “the opportunity to [drive] before the age of 17 can only enhance the safety of a newly qualified driver”.
Of course, while younger pupils might be taught about road safety, actually getting behind the wheel would probably be saved for the older students who are nearing driving age. Vice Principal at Joseph Chamberlain 6th Form College, in Birmingham, Jo Lawrence, was keen to point out how “too many young lives are lost on our roads each year.”
“Giving students the chance to learn about safe driving helps equip them with vital skills and awareness that could one day save lives,” Lawrence continued. “We would very much welcome seeing this kind of opportunity available more widely in schools and colleges.”
