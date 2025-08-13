UK driving test changes: life-saving skills now required as part of theory exam

Taking your driving theory test is sure to get your heart racing, but from the beginning of 2026, learners will be expected to answer questions surrounding life-saving techniques.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which is responsible for conducting driving tests, says that learning these skills is vital because “drivers are often first on the scene when someone suffers a cardiac arrest”.

Specific questions will be asked regarding basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), as well as how to use a defibrillator. Details of this can already be found within DVSA learning materials, meaning learner drivers preparing to take their theory test in the new year can get clued up on the type of questions they might be asked in the exam.

The push to introduce such questions into the driving theory test was spearheaded by the medical director at Cardiff City FC and chair of Save a Life Cymru, Professor Len Nokes, who lost his young daughter to cardiac arrest in 2017.

“When Claire, my daughter, had her cardiac arrest, some knowledge of CPR might have made a difference,” Nokes said. “[We] hope that by making CPR and how to use a defibrillator part of the theory test, we will be able to significantly increase the number of people who have this life-saving awareness.”