This means that despite intervention from the Government in order to free up more bookings, learner drivers now face an average 22-week wait for a practical test. Almost three quarters (70 per cent) of all test centres report that they’re currently at the maximum 24-week wait time after which they stop taking new bookings.

In fact, the NAO estimates the queue for a driving test won’t be back down to a seven-week wait until November 2027, despite its goal to achieve this by the end of 2025.

Attempts to jump the queue

This has led to roughly a third (31 per cent) of learner drivers booking their test via a third party in order to try and skip the waiting list – or simply get a slot in the first place – with some paying fees of up to £500 to do so. For context, the DVSA’s standard weekday test fee is just £62.

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel; with the DVSA having announced a new booking system in November 2025 that will only allow learner drivers to book tests, blocking external parties from doing so. The NAO says the DVSA “now ha[s] a good opportunity to restore acceptable levels of service”.

The NAO explained how facilitating a scale-up in the DVSA’s workforce would help it cope with increased demand. As part of recent changes, examiners will receive a £5,000 ‘retention payment’ to get them to stay in the job as many tend to leave quicker than the DVSA can hire new staff.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “We inherited a frustrating system with learner drivers left in limbo waiting for tests, a system ripe for rogue individuals to exploit.”

“That’s why we’re taking decisive action to address the backlog and seeing improvement – including deploying military driving examiners, and from spring 2026, limiting test moves and swaps, and only allowing learner drivers to book tests.”

“The DVSA has already carried out 74,847 extra tests between June and November 2025 compared to 2024, and these new measures will deliver thousands more extra tests over the next year.”

