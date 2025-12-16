Verdict

When you lay it all out, the new Renault Clio feels incredibly relevant for the here and now. It’s got loads of clever tech, is decent to drive and pleasingly efficient. It’s a shame, therefore, that British buyers will have to wait at least 12 more months to buy one. Renault says it’ll work as hard as humanly possible to expedite right-hand-drive production, so if you can hold out, we would...

Apparently, just 12 per cent of the European supermini segment is electric. So, while cars like the retro Renault 5 have seen strong sales success in 2025, there’s a significant argument to be made for a new wave of petrol and hybrid-powered small cars – cars like the next-generation Renault Clio.

Not due in the UK until 2027 (right-hand-drive production starts later than for left-hookers), the polarising new Clio will be built on the same CMF-B platform as its predecessor. Allegedly “refined to deliver comfort, dynamic handling and quiet operation”, the UK will get two engine options comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo with 113bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, plus a new and improved hybrid.

It’s the latter we’re driving here. Utilising a larger 1.8-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, combined with two e-motors it produces a not insignificant 158bhp and 270Nm of torque. Battery capacity has increased from 1.2kWh to 1.4kWh, and while Renault doesn’t suggest any meaningful mileage on electric power alone, it does say the Clio can complete 80 per cent of its urban duties without using the engine at all. The result? Fuel savings of “up to 40 per cent”, apparently.