New Renault Clio 2027 review: latest hybrid supermini is worth waiting for
The Renault Clio isn't due to arrive in the UK until 2027, but we've already been for a drive
Verdict
When you lay it all out, the new Renault Clio feels incredibly relevant for the here and now. It’s got loads of clever tech, is decent to drive and pleasingly efficient. It’s a shame, therefore, that British buyers will have to wait at least 12 more months to buy one. Renault says it’ll work as hard as humanly possible to expedite right-hand-drive production, so if you can hold out, we would...
Apparently, just 12 per cent of the European supermini segment is electric. So, while cars like the retro Renault 5 have seen strong sales success in 2025, there’s a significant argument to be made for a new wave of petrol and hybrid-powered small cars – cars like the next-generation Renault Clio.
Not due in the UK until 2027 (right-hand-drive production starts later than for left-hookers), the polarising new Clio will be built on the same CMF-B platform as its predecessor. Allegedly “refined to deliver comfort, dynamic handling and quiet operation”, the UK will get two engine options comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo with 113bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, plus a new and improved hybrid.
It’s the latter we’re driving here. Utilising a larger 1.8-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, combined with two e-motors it produces a not insignificant 158bhp and 270Nm of torque. Battery capacity has increased from 1.2kWh to 1.4kWh, and while Renault doesn’t suggest any meaningful mileage on electric power alone, it does say the Clio can complete 80 per cent of its urban duties without using the engine at all. The result? Fuel savings of “up to 40 per cent”, apparently.
That’s great, and in our experience, we can well believe it. Over the course of our wet and windy Portuguese test drive, the Clio Hybrid returned an easy 47mpg. Some colleagues saw closer to 60mpg – suggesting Renault’s claimed 72mpg isn’t beyond reach. CO2 emissions of 89g/km might seem high, but remember, there’s no plug.
Trouble is, because the new Clio Hybrid can do so much of its manoeuvring in EV mode, when the engine does kick in, it does rather disturb the peace. We’d liken it to the hum of a range-extender hybrid, droning away in the background. It’d be less obvious if it was ever-present, but the way it drops in and out isn’t all that pleasant.
One thing we will admit is that in normal use, with the radio on or your favourite album playing via the standard-fit wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it’d better fade into the background. The new Renault is an otherwise very refined car; even on the motorway, in the pouring rain, the Clio sheltered us from the worst wind and road noise.
The complex hybrid powertrain feels well suited to the Clio. Like before, it uses a multi-mode transmission, which combines four gears for the petrol engine and two for the electric motor. This should, in theory, enable the seamless blend of petrol and electric power – and in the most part it does exactly that. You do get the occasional clunk when the engine kicks in, but otherwise it’s a smooth and (as mentioned) remarkably efficient layout.
The headline power figure is maybe a bit deceptive. In times gone by, 160bhp would’ve been hot-hatch territory, but here the Clio feels swift instead of properly quick. The electric motor adds the zip left behind by the lack of a turbo, but power delivery is especially linear, backed up by an engine that rarely feels strained or overstretched.
The CMF-B architecture is tried and tested, and continues to perform underneath this sixth-generation Clio. The car has grown slightly in every direction – it’s 67mm longer, 39mm wider and 11mm taller than before, plus the bigger wheels have forced an extra 8mm into the wheelbase – making it feel more grown up, but still playful on the right road. The steering is well weighted, and body control is tight, which matched with strong grip gives you the confidence to throw the Clio into corners without worry.
Another feature we particularly liked was the so-called ‘Smart’ drive mode. Using a set of parameters only the firm’s geekiest engineers understand, the new Clio can flick between Eco, Comfort and Sport without any input from the driver.
Renault told us it’ll default to Eco “more often than you think”, in an attempt to save fuel and reduce emissions. It’s so self-sufficient that we’d not even noticed it working away in the background until we looked down and spotted the little ‘SMART Sport’ icon in the bottom corner of the dash.
The brakes are strong too, with good progression through the pedal. There’s an intuitive B mode on the transmission stalk – a feature mounted to the steering column and still placed far too close to the wiper stalk, if you ask us – which ramps up the recuperation to feed energy back into the battery. It doesn’t provide a one-pedal driving experience, but it’s noticeable enough to reduce dependence on the conventional discs and pads around town.
Probably our biggest disappointment, therefore, is the way the optional 18-inch wheels on our test car had a tendency to drop into potholes or over manhole covers. It’s a shame, because the ride is fine at low speeds and on the motorway, but uneven surfaces can catch it out. We’d be intrigued to try a car on the smaller, standard 16-inch rims to see if it made any difference.
Elsewhere, the new Clio sets a pretty high bar for interior quality, tech and practicality. Sure, there are some scratchier plastics on the doors and the dashboard, but patches of fabric hide some of the offending areas, and the seats are comfortable. Top-spec Esprit Alpine models get flashes of Alcantara for an even more upmarket feel.
The multi-colour ambient lighting adds a premium touch, with specific elements on the doors that can flash red if it senses a car or cyclist in your blind spot as you attempt to exit the vehicle. The ADAS suite is extensive, actually, with up to 29 separate systems depending on spec.
Of course, this being a Renault, owners can programme the intuitive My Safety Perso button to the side of the steering wheel, which with two presses can activate (or deactivate) any number of chosen settings. We didn’t find the lane-keep assist or attention monitor too overbearing, but some customers still want to tailor the functions to suit.
The infotainment is Renault’s now-familiar, Google-powered OpenR Link system. It runs native Google software including Google Maps and Google Assistant, plus – by the time the car arrives in the UK in 2027 – Google’s Gemini AI. Renault says you’ll be able to have “a clear conversation” with your car. Great for those long, monotonous motorway journeys, we assume.
Jokes aside, the set-up is straightforward to use thanks to a row of fixed shortcuts down one side giving access to all the key menus. The graphics are clear, and the screen itself is much more responsive than Renaults of yesteryear. It feels like the French maker has taken ergonomics particularly seriously with the Mk6 Clio, evidenced by the bank of physical climate-control switches below the main display.
Despite the Clio growing, this is still a car that sits firmly within the big-selling B-segment. As such, there’s just enough room for adults to sit in the back without much complaint, but travelling five-up should be reserved for short journeys only. The basic turbo petrol Clio gets a generous 391-litre boot – more than a Volkswagen Golf – but in the Hybrid, this shrinks to 309 litres. It’s still a usable space, and more than adequate for a car in this class.
Being at least 12 months away – Renault blames early ZEV Mandate confusion for the delay – it’s far too early to talk about prices and specs, though Renault has told us it’ll stick close to the outgoing car. That suggested a starting figure of around £20,000, rising to £24k for the base Hybrid. The current, fifth-generation Clio will stay on sale until the new car arrives.
|Model:
|Renault Clio Hybrid E-Tech 160 Techno
|Price:
|£24,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|158bhp/270Nm
|Transmission:
|Multi-mode automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Economy/CO2:
|72mpg/89g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,116/1,768/1,451mm
|On sale:
|2027