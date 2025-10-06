The Dacia Spring was already one of the cheapest new cars you could buy, but now thanks to the new £3,750 ‘Dacia Electric Car Grant’, the freshly updated car is now on sale from £12,240.

Dacia revealed the new Spring back in October, but now full pricing and specifications for the facelifted version of the brand’s sole EV have been revealed. That headline price is for the car in entry-level Expression trim, while the better-equipped Extreme comes in at £13,240 (after Dacia’s £3,750 grant).

The new Spring arrives at the same time as the updated Sandero, which without a Dacia grant kicks off at £14,795. Above these in the Dacia line-up sit the Jogger, Duster and Bigster - all of which can be found on the Auto Express Find A Car service with discounts of over £1,000.

Dacia Spring EV: powertrains and range

The old Spring came with a 26.8kWh battery pack that allowed 140 miles of range in both the 44bhp Spring 45 and the 64bhp Spring 65. The new Spring swaps that battery for a smaller 24.3kWh unit with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, and Dacia says the new pack’s design boosts chassis stiffness and improves weight distribution.

Despite the new battery’s smaller size, the car’s range remains 140 miles. Its efficiency is helped by aerodynamic tweaks to calm air beneath the car, while a new rear spoiler reduces drag. We’ve always found the one-tonne featherweight very efficient, clocking it at 4.4 miles/kWh on our recent budget EVs range test. But Dacia says the revised Spring will top an impressive 5mi/kWh.