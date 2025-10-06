Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Dec 2025
Dacia Spring facelift - front6

The Dacia Spring was already one of the cheapest new cars you could buy, but now thanks to the new £3,750 ‘Dacia Electric Car Grant’, the freshly updated car is now on sale from £12,240.

Dacia revealed the new Spring back in October, but now full pricing and specifications for the facelifted version of the brand’s sole EV have been revealed. That headline price is for the car in entry-level Expression trim, while the better-equipped Extreme comes in at £13,240 (after Dacia’s £3,750 grant). 

The new Spring arrives at the same time as the updated Sandero, which without a Dacia grant kicks off at £14,795. Above these in the Dacia line-up sit the Jogger, Duster and Bigster - all of which can be found on the Auto Express Find A Car service with discounts of over £1,000.

Dacia Spring EV: powertrains and range

The old Spring came with a 26.8kWh battery pack that allowed 140 miles of range in both the 44bhp Spring 45 and the 64bhp Spring 65. The new Spring swaps that battery for a smaller 24.3kWh unit with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, and Dacia says the new pack’s design boosts chassis stiffness and improves weight distribution.

Dacia Spring facelift - rear static6

Despite the new battery’s smaller size, the car’s range remains 140 miles. Its efficiency is helped by aerodynamic tweaks to calm air beneath the car, while a new rear spoiler reduces drag. We’ve always found the one-tonne featherweight very efficient, clocking it at 4.4 miles/kWh on our recent budget EVs range test. But Dacia says the revised Spring will top an impressive 5mi/kWh.  

Charging also gets a shot in the arm. The 30kW onboard DC charger is boosted to 40kW on the Extreme 100 car, for a 29-minute top-up from 20 to 80 per cent. Both versions of the Spring – the Expression 70 and the Extreme 100 – have 7kW AC charging capability, good for a full wallbox top-up in three hours 20 minutes.

The new line-up still gives you the option of two electric motors, but there’s been a bump in power. Buyers can choose either the new Spring 70, which kicks out 69bhp, or the flagship Spring 100 with 99bhp. At the same time, mid-range torque is boosted by 20 per cent.

That’s great news for those brave souls taking their Spring on motorway runs. Accelerating up to the motorway limit used to take a nail-biting age: a remarkable 26.2 seconds would pass while the 45 laboured from 50 to 75mph, with the 65 clocking a genteel 14 seconds for the same task. The punchier new motors dispatch that benchmark in 10.3 seconds in the 70 model, and a comparatively sprightly 6.9 seconds in the Spring 100.  As for 0-62mph times, the Spring 70 clocks in at 12.3 seconds while the Spring 100 takes 9.6 seconds. 

Dacia Spring facelift - side6

To give the Spring slightly better road manners, Dacia has fitted an anti-sway bar along with revised springs and dampers. 

Dacia: equipment and trim levels

As well as the revised battery and powertrains, the Spring gets more kit as standard as part of this mid-life update. Expression models have a seven-inch digital driver display, while Extreme versions introduce a larger 10.1-inch multimedia display with wireless smartphone connectivity. There’s also Dacia’s YouClip accessory system that we’ve seen in the Bigster and Duster to store things like water bottles and wireless speakers. 

The base Expression also gets air-conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, electric front windows, rear parking sensors, rear wash-wipe, central locking, fully digital instrument display, and Dacia’s clever Media Control with steering wheel-mounted controls.

The Spring Extreme Electric 100 adds copper-accented styling, electric rear windows, heated and electronically adjustable door mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

Orders for Dacia’s refreshed Spring EV are open now with deliveries due to start in spring 2026 - when it’ll renew its rivalry with the budget-focused Leapmotor T03. The Spring might not have the title of Dacia’s sole EV for long however because a new electric supermini is in the works and due out in 2026. 

You can get your hands on a new Dacia Spring for just over £100 per month by leasing through our Buy a Car service...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

