A Christmas miracle! New Dacia Sandero facelift will be cheaper than the current car

The updated Dacia Sandero and more rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway spin-off have been revealed along with pricing that ensures the budget supermini remains one of the cheapest cars you can buy right now.

Both the Sandero and Stepway get a new exterior look, improved equipment list, more efficient engines and additional safety technology. Pricing starts at £14,795 for the Sandero, while the Stepway version starts at £16,065 – making both £950 less than the outgoing car.

The pricing announcement comes at the same time as Dacia has revealed its revised Spring EV will start at £12,240 – albeit with the Romanian brand’s own ‘Electric Car Grant’ of £3,750.

Dacia Sandero: pricing and specifications

That headline price tag for the Sandero and Stepway comes courtesy of the returning Essential trim level. The mid-range Expression starts at £15,765 for the Sandero and £17,065 for the Stepway, while the top-spec Sandero Journey is priced at £17,065. Instead of the Journey, Sandero Stepway cars get Extreme from £18,365 – in accordance with the Stepway’s more rugged character.

While the Essential might sound like a budget-focused, stripped-back offering, it comes with cruise control, electric front windows and air-conditioning. However, as we’ve seen in other Dacia models, such as the Jogger Essential, there’s no infotainment screen – instead there’s a substitute holder for your smartphone and the ability to run Dacia’s dedicated app. As standard, there’s also a 3.5-inch driver’s instrument panel, 15-inch steel wheels and a DAB radio.

The Expression adds 16-inch steel wheels, front foglights, automatic windscreen wipers, electric rear windows, and heated, electrically adjustable door mirrors. The interior gains a 10-inch central touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and there are rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.