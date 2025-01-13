New Dacia Sandero hybrid option to boost mpg and cut costs

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot has suggested the current Sandero supermini could soon be offered with the hybrid powertrain from the seven-seat Dacia Jogger. Given that the two cars are closely related, the implant is relatively straightforward, Auto Express understands.

“We try to cook everything on the same platform,” Le Vot told us. “The Jogger, from the front of the car to the B-pillar – it’s exactly the same car [as the Sandero]. With the Jogger we invest only in the back of the car”.

Justifying the Dacia line-up, Le Vot said: “In terms of investment, because we're recuperating so much from the platform of the [Renault] group, we can make another half-car in a way.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

When we asked Le Vot if that meant the current-generation Sandero could get the Jogger’s Hybrid 140 set-up in time, the Dacia boss said: “Yes, it will come one day”. He wouldn’t elaborate on when we might see the electrified powertrain in the Sandero, but with an all-new supermini on the cards for 2027, an introduction later this year seems likely.

Currently, the Sandero is only available with turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engines, plus a Bi-Fuel LPG option; fitting the hybrid powertrain (HEV) to the Sandero would make this the only four-cylinder model in the line-up.

Possible pricing is hard to predict, especially given that the base Jogger gets a more powerful version of the brand’s TCe petrol engine – so the £3,400 jump to the hybrid could be widened for the electrified Sandero. Alternatively, we may see Dacia detune the Sandero’s HEV system to reduce costs; either way, a top-spec model is likely to start from comfortably under £20,000 – providing strong competition for cars like the latest MG3.

Would you buy a hybrid version of the the Dacia Sandero? Let us know in the comments below...