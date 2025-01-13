Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Dacia Sandero hybrid option to boost mpg and cut costs

Thanks to Sandero’s Jogger-based underpinnings, supermini may soon be offered with hybrid tech

By:Richard Ingram
13 Jan 2025
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression front corner

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot has suggested the current Sandero supermini could soon be offered with the hybrid powertrain from the seven-seat Dacia Jogger. Given that the two cars are closely related, the implant is relatively straightforward, Auto Express understands.

“We try to cook everything on the same platform,” Le Vot told us. “The Jogger, from the front of the car to the B-pillar – it’s exactly the same car [as the Sandero]. With the Jogger we invest only in the back of the car”.

Justifying the Dacia line-up, Le Vot said: “In terms of investment, because we're recuperating so much from the platform of the [Renault] group, we can make another half-car in a way.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

When we asked Le Vot if that meant the current-generation Sandero could get the Jogger’s Hybrid 140 set-up in time, the Dacia boss said: “Yes, it will come one day”. He wouldn’t elaborate on when we might see the electrified powertrain in the Sandero, but with an all-new supermini on the cards for 2027, an introduction later this year seems likely.

Currently, the Sandero is only available with turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engines, plus a Bi-Fuel LPG option; fitting the hybrid powertrain (HEV) to the Sandero would make this the only four-cylinder model in the line-up.

Possible pricing is hard to predict, especially given that the base Jogger gets a more powerful version of the brand’s TCe petrol engine – so the £3,400 jump to the hybrid could be widened for the electrified Sandero. Alternatively, we may see Dacia detune the Sandero’s HEV system to reduce costs; either way, a top-spec model is likely to start from comfortably under £20,000 – providing strong competition for cars like the latest MG3.

Would you buy a hybrid version of the the Dacia Sandero? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best first cars for new drivers 2025
Best first cars - header image

Best first cars for new drivers 2025

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2025
Best superminis to buy 2025
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2025

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
9 Dec 2024
Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here’s our expert pick of the best deals available now!
Best cars & vans
29 Nov 2024
Next Dacia Sandero likely to be an EV
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression - front tracking

Next Dacia Sandero likely to be an EV

Dacia is hedging its bets for next-generation supermini, but an electric powertrain is possible
News
15 Oct 2024

Most Popular

EV charger numbers are growing rapidly but there's one small problem
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger

EV charger numbers are growing rapidly but there's one small problem

The number of public EV chargers across the UK grew by 38 per cent in 2024, but analysts are concerned about what’s being installed and regional inequ…
News
9 Jan 2025
Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

UK brand director says buyers will not be left waiting for Bigster deliveries as they have been for Mk3 Duster
News
9 Jan 2025
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics header

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics

Is it time to get on board with these 40-year-old cars that have just qualified for the historic vehicle road tax exemption?
Features
12 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content