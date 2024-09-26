Leapmotor T03 review

Is the Leapmotor T03 a good car?

In the rapidly-declining small car market, the new Leapmotor T03 EV is a refreshing proposition. It comes backed by the might of Stellantis – owner of Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall – and the reassurance that all sales will be via existing Stellantis dealers. The T03 itself has genuine appeal, too. It’s not overly characterful, although it’s decent enough to drive, with a well-mannered ride and enough performance in most circumstances. Couple this with usable range, an extensive array of standard kit and an attractive price tag, and Leapmotor has come up with a real challenger to not only the Dacia Spring but petrol-powered city cars, too.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Supermini Powertrain 37.3kWh + 1x electric motor Safety N/A Warranty N/A

How much does the Leapmotor T03 cost?

The Leapmotor T03 is a tiny all-electric city car that is also one of the cheapest electric cars on sale. At just under £16,000, it’s second only to the Dacia Spring in terms of affordability in the UK; the Spring, in its cheapest form, costs slightly under £15,000. The Leapmotor does get a wider range of equipment as standard compared with its Romanian rival, however.

The T03’s range couldn’t be simpler. There’s just one model to pick from at launch, with more trim versions presumably set to arrive later. Sitting on Leapmotor’s bespoke scalable EV platform, the T03 features a 37.3kWh battery offering 165 miles of range, which is 25 miles more than you get in the Dacia. You should be able to reach that figure all-year round thanks to a cloud-based system that monitors the battery to help keep it at optimal temperature.