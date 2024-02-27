BMW Isetta-inspired Microlino EV coming to the UK, and we’ve driven it!

If you thought the Citroen Ami wasn’t cutesy enough, check out the new Microlino - which gained a ‘Lite’ variant during the Geneva Motor Show. Micro (the firm behind the Microlino) confirmed both of its vehicles will be made available in the UK, although details surrounding dealer locations are still to be decided.

The Microlino is built in Turin, Italy and if you think it looks similar to a certain ‘bubble car’, you’d be right. Because the original was penned in Italy by ISO Rivolta, the firm didn’t need to get the all-clear from BMW as the German firm doesn’t own the design rights to the Isetta.

Alongside the Microlino in Geneva sat the new Microlino Lite. It features the same body shell and overall design as the standard car (along with that eye-catching front-door). The battery size of 5.5kWh is also the same, although you can double this to 11kWh in both cars. The Lite’s power is reined-in to 12bhp, with a top speed of 28mph (opposed to 55mph) to comply with Europe’s L6e light quadricycle regulations (like the Citroen Ami), allowing anyone over the age of 14 to drive it in Europe. Anyone with a motorbike licence in the UK should be able to drive the Lite.