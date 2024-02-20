Geneva Motor Show 2024: full preview of this year’s more compact event

The 2024 Geneva Motor Show opens its doors on Monday 26 February, for the first time in five years. The event last took place in 2019 – before the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel the 2020 expo just days before the doors were due to open. Compared with previous occasions, this year’s Geneva Motor Show will be an altogether more modest affair; just four major manufacturers are confirmed to attend. There will be big debuts from Dacia, Renault and MG, while fellow Chinese powerhouse BYD will use the event to announce cars like the Seal U plug-in hybrid and Land Rover-rivalling Yangwang U8 for the European market. Other launches are planned, from the likes of Lucid – a US luxury electric car maker – and Silence - an electric mobility company fronted by ex-Jaguar Land Rover executive John Edwards. Read on for all you need to know. Geneva Motor Show 2024: car brands A to Z Below are details of the major brands attending Geneva this year and what they’ll be up to… BYD BYD means business. Already selling more cars than Volkswagen in its home market of China, the brand arrived in the UK and Europe last year and has already launched three distinct models.

It’ll look to bolster its presence with the launch of its first non-EV – the plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U. We’ve already driven the Skoda Kodiaq-rivalling SUV, and came away impressed by the newcomer’s breadth of talents. If the price is right, it could really throw the cat amongst the pigeons in the electrified family car segment. In addition to the Seal U, BYD will use the 2024 Geneva Motor Show to bring its Yangwang luxury sub-brand to Europe, showing off the Land Rover Defender-inspired U8 electric SUV. The Yangwang U8’s party piece is a tank turn function that allows the huge off-roader to rotate on its axis by spinning the wheels in opposite directions. Dacia Dacia has made waves in Europe in recent years with its refreshing, value-focused approach to building cars. But until now it has resisted selling its bargain Spring electric car in the UK. However, this year’s Geneva Motor Show will mark the public debut for Dacia’s heavily revised Spring – and with it comes the confirmation that it’ll be sold in the UK later this year. The Spring has been given a completely new look, with only the roof remaining from the outgoing model. It also gets upgraded technology inside and a respectable 130-mile range. The big stat is the price tag, though, as the Spring is likely to cost around £16,000 - finally an electric car for the masses. Lucid Lucid doesn’t currently sell cars in the UK, though you can buy a car in mainland Europe. However, the American EV maker is set to double its available range by giving its second model – the Gravity SUV – its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Lucid Gravity is a huge seven-seat electric SUV with a 120kWh battery that its maker says is capable of over 400 miles on a charge. We’ll need to hold out a little longer to learn of any UK relevance, but the Swiss show will be the first opportunity to see the car on European soil. MG Much like Dacia, MG has played the value card in recent years – and with great success. But while the manufacturer’s range of EVs is challenging the electric-car status quo, it’s also looking to shake things up with the petrol-powered MG3 supermini at the Geneva show. We’ve pretty much seen the car already, thanks to various leaks and teaser images, but the all-new MG3 will be officially revealed in full on 26 February. The Renault Clio rival will get an MG4-inspired look and tech-filled interior, plus an electrified powertrain that the brand is labelling ‘Hybrid Plus’. We’ll have more information as soon as the covers come off. Renault It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see the reborn Renault 5. But fear not, the teasing is almost over – we’ll see the covers come off the French brand’s retro-inspired small car at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. It’s designed to look a lot like the original Renault 5 and we already know plenty about the blocky five-door electric car. It’ll share its platform with models like the forthcoming Renault 4, as well as the next-generation Nissan Micra and Leaf, utilising the alliance’s EV knowhow for more than 200 miles on a charge. It’s definitely up there on the list of cars we’re most looking forward to driving in 2024. Silence More of a Citroen Ami-rivalling quadricycle than a proper car, Silence will bring the S04 to Geneva – attempting to make a splash in the “nano car” segment. There’s plenty of Brit brainpower behind the venture, with ex-JLR man John Edwards a founding partner of the EV brand. The S04 is actually already available to buy (from £15,995) in the UK, but the Geneva show will give punters a chance to get hands-on with the Dacia Spring alternative, which will also be on show just around the corner. Which car are you most looking forward to seeing at the Geneva Motor Show? Let us know in the comments...