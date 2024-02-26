New IM L6 is coming to the UK and gunning for the Tesla Model 3

IM Motors has announced it will enter the UK market and its first car on sale here will be the L6 saloon. Making its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the IM L6 is aimed at the premium end of the electric executive saloon sector and will come with market-leading EV performance, according to the brand.

The L6 is scheduled to arrive in the UK in the first half of 2025, alongside the LS6 SUV, which will share the same ‘IO Origin’ architecture. Two battery models are planned for the L6, a 75kWh version with a lithium-ion battery and a 100kWh model with solid-state battery tech. The smaller battery is expected to offer over 372 miles of range where the larger battery will go over 497 miles.

Performance is yet to be revealed for the L6, but IM suggests a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, which would probably mean a dual-motor configuration will be available. The L6 will also sit on 800V architecture and be capable of a charging rate of over 300kW - for reference the Tesla supercharger network is currently limited to 250kW.

IM says the L6 will “operate in the premium sector with a clear focus on executive saloons and larger SUVs.” Yude Wang, Product Manager for IM, told Auto Express a rival for the L6 “would be the Tesla Model 3”, so in terms of pricing we could see the smaller battery model arrive around the £40,000 price point next year.

Standing for ‘Intelligent Mobility’, IM was founded in 2020 by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor. The firm is focusing purely on electric cars and sells the Tesla Model S-rivalling L7 and LS7 mid-size SUV in other markets, although there’s no word on whether those cars will be brought to the UK in future.

