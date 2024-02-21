Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
IM Motors: MG’s premium EV sister brand is coming to the UK in 2025

The IM name stands for ‘Intelligent Mobility’’ and the brand is all set to debut the new IM L6 saloon at 2024 Geneva Motor Show

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Feb 2024
IM L7

MG’s Chinese parent company SAIC Motor has announced it will be bringing its premium electric car brand IM Motors to the UK next year, and will be revealing a new zero-emission saloon at the upcoming 2024 Geneva Motor Show

IM Motors was founded in 2020 by SAIC and two other Chinese companies, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the e-commerce giant Alibaba. When it arrives in Britain, IM is likely to rival brands like Tesla and newcomer BYD

IM focuses on producing premium all-electric executive saloons and larger SUVs, and so far has launched three models in its domestic market. The first was the L7 saloon that went on sale in 2022, followed by the LS7 SUV and the coupe-esque LS6. It’s unclear which, if any, of these will be coming here, though.

We expect it will be the incoming IM L6 that leads the the brand’s charge on the UK market, with the company already touting some headline-grabbing stats for its latest offering ahead of its Geneva debut. IM says the L6 will accelerate from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and that it’s targeting a prodigious range of more than 800km — over 497 miles. 

The latter figure is made possible when the IM L6 is equipped with a solid state battery – technology that carmakers like Nissan are also investing in for their future EVs. However, a more conventional lithium-ion battery will be available in the L6 as well, and will allow for a range of over 600km  — 373 miles — according to IM. The exact capacities of both battery units are under wraps for now.

Both the IM L6 and the all-new MG3 hybrid supermini will be unveiled on 26 February at 9:30am GMT at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

