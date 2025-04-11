Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New MG Cyber X is a cheap Mercedes G-Class and LR Defender rival with pop-up headlights

MG is delving into new ground in China with the funky new Cyber X

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Apr 2025
MG Cyber X at the 2025 Shanghai motor show - front static 5

MG promised us something different to any car we’ve ever seen from the brand and it has kept its word by unveiling the Cyber X at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Compared with the ZSHS and the new all-electric MGS5 EV, the Cyber X shows off a completely new design. But despite the new car’s name, its looks aren’t particularly in keeping with the similarly named Cyberster sports car, either. 

Its overall proportions make the MG Cyber X look like a rival to the Mercedes EQB, which would make it the flagship model for MG’s electric SUV range. Indeed, using the ‘Cyber’ prefix implies it’ll line up alongside the most expensive MG on sale, the £54,995 Cyberster. However, the Cyber X’s diminutive size suggests it will be a rival for the likes of the Kia EV3, Smart #1 and the new Skoda Elroq. Although, given that its launch focused on the Chinese market, we’re not sure yet if MG’s new SUV will come to UK showrooms.

MG Cyber X at the 2025 Shanghai motor show - rear static

MG says the Cyber X “echoes the spirit of young people to explore”. To back up this claim, the Cyber X is equipped with chunky off-road tyres in MG’s pictures, although the model we saw on the Shanghai stage had a normal, road-biased design. 

The Cyber X has a boxy, upright design despite it being an EV, which suggests that MG is prioritising rugged off-road style over efficiency. At the front we can see a full-width lightbar on a bluff nose, with an illuminated MG badge at its centre. The windscreen is also upright, there are angled wheelarches and, to the rear, another lightbar. 

Underpinning the Cyber X will be a new E3 architecture from MG’s parent company SAIC, making this the first MG to utilise the technology. The platform will incorporate ‘cell-to-body’ technology, similar to what we’ve seen on new Leapmotor EVs recently. Not only should this style of battery fitting create more space in the cabin, it should also give the Cyber X extra ground clearance to help back up those chunky looks.  

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

