MG HS review: an affordable family SUV to buy, but not to run
The MG HS could well hit the spot if you’re after a keenly-priced family SUV with a strong safety rating
With the MG HS, it’s a case of two steps forward and one back wherever you look. Its price undercuts the competition in the mid-size SUV segment, but it’ll be more expensive to run because of less-than-impressive fuel economy, and relatively high insurance ratings.
The HS received a facelift for 2023, giving it more presence than before, but the interior still lacks the functionality, technology or wow factor you get in its rivals, and practicality isn’t a strong point compared with the best in class.
If you can live with its obvious flaws, then the attractive pricing, long seven-year warranty, and generous equipment levels could persuade you to pick the HS. It’ll provide good family transport, but we think there are still more worthwhile rivals out there.
About the MG HS
The mid-size SUV sector is one of the most competitive areas for mainstream manufacturers. It’s certainly one of the most popular with buyers, who continue to value the affordable mix of space, style, and comfort these cars offer, keeping the whole family happy.
Under Chinese ownership since 2006, MG has been working hard to make it onto UK customer shortlists and prove it’s a worthy contender to established rivals. Cars such as the all-electric MG5 EV estate and ZS compact SUV have both been well-received and follow a practical, fit-for-purpose formula. Meanwhile, newer MG cars, such as the MG4, have provided far more design flair and driving engagement in order to capture the public’s attention, all while still undercutting rivals on price. We even recognised the latter when we gave the MG4 our coveted Affordable Electric Car Award.
However, the MG HS isn’t electric, with the range predominantly made up of petrol power, making the HS a competitor to traditional family SUV rivals like the Skoda Karoq, Nissan Qashqai and SEAT Ateca. There is a plug-in hybrid HS that’ll take on the likes of the similarly powered Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, and Peugeot 3008. Meanwhile, the Renault Austral comes with an upmarket cabin and a more conventional hybrid you don’t need to plug in to benefit from improved fuel efficiency.
Priced from just over £24,000, the HS substantially undercuts most of these rivals, which is always going to be a fine selling point for cost-conscious buyers in this sector.
The HS was facelifted in May 2023, helping to keep it looking fresh next to newer models like the MG4 mentioned above. Like that car, the HS also adopted a similarly simplified trim range with an entry-level SE spec or a range-topping Trophy model. We don’t see much need to go beyond the base model because it covers everything you’re probably going to need.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the MG Pilot suite of driver assistance systems with lane-keep assist, intelligent high-beam assist and blind-spot detection. Upgrading to the Trophy trim adds luxury touches such as electronically adjustable and heated front sports seats, dual-zone air conditioning, tinted rear windows and a 6-speaker stereo.
Power comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 160bhp, although there is the option of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT auto transmission. A plug-in hybrid version is also available, combining the same petrol unit with a 120bhp electric motor to produce 254bhp in total, and offering a 32-mile pure-electric driving range. The plug-in HS comes with a 10-speed automatic.
