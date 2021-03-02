With the MG HS, it’s a case of two steps forward and one back wherever you look. Its price undercuts the competition in the mid-size SUV segment, but it’ll be more expensive to run because of less-than-impressive fuel economy, and relatively high insurance ratings.

The HS received a facelift for 2023, giving it more presence than before, but the interior still lacks the functionality, technology or wow factor you get in its rivals, and practicality isn’t a strong point compared with the best in class.

If you can live with its obvious flaws, then the attractive pricing, long seven-year warranty, and generous equipment levels could persuade you to pick the HS. It’ll provide good family transport, but we think there are still more worthwhile rivals out there.

About the MG HS

The mid-size SUV sector is one of the most competitive areas for mainstream manufacturers. It’s certainly one of the most popular with buyers, who continue to value the affordable mix of space, style, and comfort these cars offer, keeping the whole family happy.

Under Chinese ownership since 2006, MG has been working hard to make it onto UK customer shortlists and prove it’s a worthy contender to established rivals. Cars such as the all-electric MG5 EV estate and ZS compact SUV have both been well-received and follow a practical, fit-for-purpose formula. Meanwhile, newer MG cars, such as the MG4, have provided far more design flair and driving engagement in order to capture the public’s attention, all while still undercutting rivals on price. We even recognised the latter when we gave the MG4 our coveted Affordable Electric Car Award.