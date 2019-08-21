SEAT Ateca review

Our opinion on the SEAT Ateca

SEAT's first SUV had to be a good one, and the Ateca has scored a direct hit. The Spanish brand's sharp design language and the Ateca's combination of style, space, quality and value ensure that it's still one of the smarter-looking cars of its kind.

There's substance underneath, too, with punchy and efficient engines and a well-tuned chassis making the Ateca one of the better cars in its class to drive. A slightly dull interior may deter some, but the impressive space on offer and a general air of solidity give the Ateca what it needs to remain competitive in this densely populated section of the market.

About the SEAT Ateca

Mid-size SUV buyers are spoilt for choice, but the SEAT Ateca remains competitive, even if it is a little long in the tooth. While it was SEAT's first entry into the class, its tried-and-tested features from the Leon hatchback and other models within the VW Group family result in a very convincing package.

The Ateca comes in a single body style with five doors and a five seat layout. In many ways it's the SUV equivalent of the Leon, as the sharp lines and creases of the bodywork look largely the same as the hatchback. There's a method behind this approach, because not only does the Ateca have a similar corporate look, it shares much of its running gear with the Leon, too.