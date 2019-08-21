SEAT Ateca review
The SEAT Ateca is a practical SUV with a dash of genuine sporting flair
Our opinion on the SEAT Ateca
SEAT's first SUV had to be a good one, and the Ateca has scored a direct hit. The Spanish brand's sharp design language and the Ateca's combination of style, space, quality and value ensure that it's still one of the smarter-looking cars of its kind.
There's substance underneath, too, with punchy and efficient engines and a well-tuned chassis making the Ateca one of the better cars in its class to drive. A slightly dull interior may deter some, but the impressive space on offer and a general air of solidity give the Ateca what it needs to remain competitive in this densely populated section of the market.
About the SEAT Ateca
Mid-size SUV buyers are spoilt for choice, but the SEAT Ateca remains competitive, even if it is a little long in the tooth. While it was SEAT's first entry into the class, its tried-and-tested features from the Leon hatchback and other models within the VW Group family result in a very convincing package.
The Ateca comes in a single body style with five doors and a five seat layout. In many ways it's the SUV equivalent of the Leon, as the sharp lines and creases of the bodywork look largely the same as the hatchback. There's a method behind this approach, because not only does the Ateca have a similar corporate look, it shares much of its running gear with the Leon, too.
Used - available now
2025 Seat
Ateca
25,895 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £16,850
2025 Seat
Ateca
18,539 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £17,950
2026 Seat
Ateca
7,849 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £20,250
2020 Seat
Ateca
9,611 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £17,748
The Ateca has been around for quite a long time, so we’ve had plenty of opportunity to test this SUV in various guises and in a wide range of driving situations. The SEAT Ateca managed to beat the Citroen C5 Aircross in one of our competitive real-world twin tests, and it also proved its worth as a family car when we lived with one as part of our long-term test fleet.
The SEAT Ateca is a good car to drive, but if you’re looking for its performance-focused twin, we also have a dedicated in-depth review of the Cupra Ateca you can read by following the link provided.
SEAT Ateca prices and latest deals
Prices for the Ateca range start from around £29,200 for the entry-level SE model, rising to around £30,200 for the SE Technology. The sportier FR Line variant starts from £33,600, while the range-topping FR Black Edition sits at around £36,900.
If you’d like to save an average of over £5,500, you can build your perfect brand-new SEAT Ateca via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. There are also plenty of new Atecas in stock and ready to go, as well as a selection of used SEAT Ateca deals. We can also help you sell your car with ease.
Performance & driving experience
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The focus for an SUV is usually on practicality and usability, but the Ateca is also very convincing from behind the wheel. This dynamic set-up for the car is probably down to the fact that SEAT is known as the affordable sporty brand within the VW Group.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|SEAT Ateca 1.0 TSI SE
|115bhp
|11 seconds
|114mph
|SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI SE DSG
|150bhp
|9 seconds
|126mph
|SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI FR Black Edition
|150bhp
|9 seconds
|126mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
SEAT has whittled down the Ateca’s engine line-up over the years, resulting in the eradication of diesel power. Buy a brand-new model, and you’ll have the choice of two petrol units.
Kicking off the line-up is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. This combination produces 113bhp and 200Nm of torque, so it’s reasonably sprightly for its size with a 0-62mph time of 11 seconds.
The second engine is a larger 1.5-litre TSI lump. This adds in the option of a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, or you can stick with the six-speed manual. Regardless of your chosen gearbox, this engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and will launch the Ateca from 0-62mph in exactly nine seconds.
While these times are better described as reasonably rather than exciting, there’s always the option of the Cupra Ateca if you desire maximum performance.
Town driving, visibility and parking
Lots of SUV drivers choose their cars for their higher driving position, and the Ateca certainly delivers a more commanding view than a regular hatchback. The good news is that this increases visibility when manoeuvring in and around tighter streets and dense traffic.
Every Ateca comes with front and rear sensors to alert you to obstacles while parking, and SE Technology and FR Line models come with a rear-view camera to make the process even easier. The FR Black Edition upgrades this to a top-view setup.
Country road driving and handling
After just a few corners you realise the Ateca is one of the sportier SUVs to drive. Alongside the gearbox, it offers weightier, more precise steering than many of its rivals, making the most of the grip that its chassis provides. The steering has a nice weighting and a great connection to the road – it’s the best choice if you value driver involvement above all else.
But in a class comfort and refinement are likely to be more important, we’d recommend you look at alternatives such as the Hyundai Tucson or Skoda Karoq (the latter with smaller 17 or 18-inch wheels) because these provide a more complaint ride than the at times firm Ateca.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
There’s a price to pay for the Ateca’s engagement and precision when it comes to ride comfort. The SEAT feels firm, and while it doesn’t float over nasty tarmac, it can’t match the compliance of some rivals over rougher roads.
Unlike some of its comfort-focused competitors, the Ateca’s suspension is quite unyielding, and this is transmitted through to the cabin. Even on the motorway, it jiggles and fidgets with very little provocation. The Hyundai Tucson does a far better job of providing a smooth experience.
“The SEAT is better to drive than most rivals, and the steering is light and precise. This makes the Ateca both easy to drive around town and reassuring along a twisty country road.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer.
MPG & running costs
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The diesel options may be long gone, but the SEAT Ateca’s remaining petrol engines still manage a level of efficiency that’ll be kind to your bank account.
The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo is a small engine for this relatively large family SUV, but SEAT claims it will return up to 47.1mpg and emit 137g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle.
The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo doesn’t have a massive thirst for fuel, either, managing up to 45.6mpg on paper. Adding the DSG auto does bring a slight penalty, though, dropping this figure to 44.1mpg. This engine emits up to 145g/km of CO2.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|SEAT Ateca 1.0 TSI SE
|47.1mpg
|137g/km
|13
|SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI SE DSG
|44.1mpg
|121g/km
|18
|SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI FR Black Edition
|42.8mpg
|141g/km
|19
Insurance groups
Car insurance groups for the Ateca start at 13 and rise to 19, which is a similar showing to the Leon hatch. That’s not surprising, since both use many of the same mechanical components. Those insurance groups are also comparable with the big-selling Nissan Qashqai, which sits between groups 12 and 23.
Tax
One of the biggest indicators of the Ateca’s advancing age is the lack of any electrification. A consequence of this is that private and company car drivers will not benefit from any tax savings. The good news, though, is that this particular SUV flies under the £40,000 luxury car tax limit, and there are no cost options you can add to the base price.
Depreciation
The SEAT Ateca doesn’t set any records in terms of depreciation, as our expert data suggests this mid-size SUV will retain 40 to 44 per cent of its initial value after 36,000 miles or three years. It’s a similar story with the fiery Cupra Ateca, as this holds on to 41 to 48 per cent after the same period.
For comparison, the Nissan Qashqai manages 44 to 49 per cent, while the Ford Kuga clings on to 48 to 50 per cent.
Interior, design & technology
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The Ateca sports a smart, clean and well-proportioned look on the outside, with the usual smattering of rugged body cladding and a raised ride height that typifies an SUV.
The entry-level SE comes with all the standard equipment you’d need. It includes 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch digital cockpit setup, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control and park assist; a self parking function which includes front and rear parking sensors. SEAT's Full Link smartphone connectivity system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, is also included at no extra cost.
Interior and dashboard design
The Ateca feels very much like a jacked-up Leon, and this extends to the cabin design, which is carried over almost unchanged from the well finished hatchback. There’s no escaping the fact that this is an older car, but it’s still a pleasant enough, if pretty unexciting place to be.
Materials and build quality
The materials used across the top of the dash are soft and high quality, but look lower down on the centre console and the doors, and you'll find a few hard and scratchy plastics. It's not a deal-breaker, especially given the price: The level of quality in the Volkswagen Tiguan is better, but that's a considerably more expensive car.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Much like its engines, the Ateca’s infotainment systems have been fettled with during its long lifetime. Today, SE models get an 8.25-inch media touchscreen, while all other cars feature a 9.2-inch set-up. Both of these are small compared with many of the Ateca’s younger rivals, but it’s the biggest screen that can be fitted due to the limitations of the dashboard design.
The screen’s position is fine, but the operating system isn’t the most intuitive to use. It’s a full touchscreen, and the colourful graphics at least add some brightness, but the menu system isn’t the easiest to navigate.
There are small shortcut buttons across the bottom of the screen, while the three-way split on the main menu is simple enough, but navigating back to a desired menu is harder than it needs to be. The touch-sensitive volume controls to the side of the screen are also frustrating to use, although there are steering wheel controls for this as well. SEAT’s digital dials look smart, but they’re not as big or as impressive as you'll find in the Kia Sportage.
“While the exterior still looks fairly fresh years after its release, the dashboard is starting to show its age. Revised infotainment systems have kept things fairly up to date from a tech point of view, but the plastic panels and silver trim show the age of the design.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer.
Boot space & practicality
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The Ateca uses the same platform and shares the same wheelbase as the SEAT Leon hatchback, which means it isn’t one of the most spacious when it comes to rear passenger space. The tall body means there is plenty of headroom, though. The driver’s seat has lots of adjustment, and up front, the door bins are a good size. Only the glovebox is a little small.
Dimensions and size
The Ateca is a mid-size SUV, and proportionally, it shares the same wheelbase as the Leon, but it is taller. At 4,386mm long it's a little shorter than a Peugeot 3008, as well as the closely-related Skoda Karoq.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|SEAT Ateca
|Peugeot 3008
|Skoda Karoq
|Length
|4,386mm
|4,542mm
|4,398mm
|Width
|1,841mm
|1,895mm
|1,841mm
|Height
|1,625mm
|1,641mm
|1,612mm
|Wheelbase
|2,640mm
|2,740mm
|2,640mm
|Boot space
|510 to 1,604 litres
|588 to 1,663 litres
|588 to 1,630 litres
Seats & passenger space
Leg room is only slightly larger than what you get in the Leon hatchback, which means there’s good but not exceptional knee space. The taller SUV body does mean headroom is very good, however, so even the lankiest of adults will be comfortable in both the front and rear of the Ateca.
Boot space
While rear passenger space may not be as generous as some rivals, the Ateca does have a large boot. Luggage capacity is measured at 510 litres, which is a touch more than the Nissan Qashqai can offer, although it does concede some load volume to the Peugeot 3008.
The rear seats split 60:40, but once flat, there’s a noticeable lip, so loading long or bulky items may be tricky. There is also a shallow but wide storage area hidden beneath the boot floor. Clever features include levers in the boot to fold the seats from the luggage area. Do this and you’ll reveal 1,604 litres of space.
Towing
The best SEAT Ateca for towing duties will be one fitted with the 1.5-litre engine and manual gearbox, because this can manage up to 1,800kg braked. Go for the DSG auto, and this number drops to 1,600kg. If you opt for the 1.0-litre instead, this further decreases to 1,300kg.
One of the best mid-size SUVs for towing is the Skoda Karoq fitted with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, as this can pull up to 2,100kg.
“While the Ateca is marginally more spacious in the back seats, many of its rivals have it beaten in the boot. Still, at 510 litres, the Ateca still has plenty of space and isn’t far behind its rival’s capacity, especially when you consider that the SEAT is shorter than its rival.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer.
Reliability & safety
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The Ateca shares plenty of its running gear with other models under the VW Group umbrella, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty well proven.
The SEAT Ateca hasn’t been seen in the Driver Power best cars to own results for quite a while, but it did manage an admirable 10th place out of 75 cars when we last saw it in 2022. More recently, the SEAT brand only landed a rather disappointing 24th place out of 31 brands in the most recent 2025 best manufacturer rankings.
Thanks to a raft of safety tech and airbags, the Ateca scored a full five stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests. However, this was achieved way back in 2016, so this result has now expired. This is due to Euro NCAP’s testing criteria becoming a lot more stringent in the intervening years. While the Ateca will still be a safe place to put your loved ones, newer rivals will offer more up-to-date technology.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2016)
|Adult occupant protection
|93%
|Child occupant protection
|84%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|71%
|Safety assist
|60%
Buying and owning
- Best buy: SEAT Ateca 1.5 SE Technology
For less than £1,000 above the base SE trim, the SEAT Ateca SE Technology gets an upgraded infotainment system and mod-cons like keyless entry and wireless charging, so we think it’s worth the investment.
Opting for the larger 1.5-litre engine also provides a reasonable dose of performance befitting of its sporty appearance and engaging chassis. Both the manual and automatic transmissions are good to use, so this choice will depend on your own personal preferences and circumstances.
SEAT Ateca alternatives
The mid-size SUV market is awash with entrants from a wide range of car brands. For starters, the SEAT Ateca must face its near-identical twin, the Cupra Ateca, but it also goes up against stablemates like the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Elsewhere, the Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai and Peugeot 3008 are all popular with British buyers, while fully electric options are becoming increasingly available. Some of our favourite electric SUVs include the Tesla Model Y, Nissan Ariya and Skoda Elroq.
Seat Ateca owner reviews
The SEAT Ateca didn't feature in our 2025 Driver Power survey, but here’s what owners thought in 2024.
|What they like
|What they don't like
|“I’ve owned many autos during the past 40 years. This is on par with the best for smoothness of change.”
|“The controls on the steering wheel are too easy to catch in error, which is a constant frustration.”
|“I always arrive relaxed. I can’t remember the last time I genuinely loved my car, but I love this.”
|“Some of the materials used on the doors and rear hatch could be better, because they feel a bit sharp.”
|“My Ateca is responsive and easy to control. Very quick when needed, but just as happy at lower speeds.”
|“The DSG automatic gearbox is rather disappointing. My Vauxhall’s auto ’box was better.”
|“Having physical buttons and dials is ideal after the frustrations of screen-only controls in my previous car.”
|“The infotainment shuts down weekly, and enters a never-ending loop of messages and bleeps.”
|“My Ateca is quiet, has good performance and is very comfortable, especially the front seats. Perfect!”
|“Some of the controls aren’t intuitive. They don’t always make sense in terms of location and operation.”
|“A well made, reliable, good-looking car that does everything very ably and offers value for money.”
|“The steering is the best I’ve encountered in 37 years of driving. Given the size of the car, it really makes for a fun driving experience – rural roads are a real pleasure.”
|“I suffer from pain in my back, arms, and legs, but I find the front seat in my Ateca one of the most comfortable I’ve ever had. It’s very supportive, so is great for long journeys.”
|“It has a good-size boot with plenty of underfloor capacity for storing the emergency spare wheel. Cabin space is also good because there’s plenty of head and legroom in the back for adults. And the standard split-fold seats are easy to put up and down.”
Frequently Asked Questions
The Ateca has SEAT’s three-year/60,000 mile warranty, which is industry standard. You can extend the warranty to four-years/75,000 miles, or five-years/90,000 miles cover for an additional cost. Having said that, several of the Ateca’s rivals come with more comprehensive cover as standard, with Hyundai offering a five-year warranty, Kia seven years and Toyota ten-years.
More reviews
Car group tests
Road tests
Used car tests
Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name1.0 TSI 115 SE 5dr
- Gearbox typeManual
- RRP£29,010
Most Economical
- Name1.0 TSI 115 SE 5dr
- Gearbox typeManual
- RRP£29,010
Fastest
- Name1.5 TSI EVO SE 5dr
- Gearbox typeManual
- RRP£30,935