The ‘hot SUV’ already existed when the Cupra Ateca launched, but this mid-size SUV quickly proved to be one of the best. It can’t quite rival a hatchback in terms of dynamics and value for money, but it’s more fun to drive than you’d expect. Plus, it’ll give traditional hot hatches such as the Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai i30 N and Ford Focus ST a run for their money when it comes to straight-line performance, and it’s loaded with standard kit. You’ll just need to convince your friends that it’s so much more than a standard Ateca with some fancy badges and a body kit.

About the Cupra Ateca

When is a SEAT Ateca not a SEAT Ateca? When it’s a Cupra Ateca, of course. When the Ateca was first introduced in 2018, it quickly became the third best-selling car in the SEAT range, despite competing in the challenging mid-size SUV segment. The rebranding exercise of Cupra only built on this success, even if it has come at the detriment of its sibling firm.

Cupra sales grew 93 per cent in 2022 compared to SEAT sales dropping by 18 per cent, and the shift in momentum towards the new, sporty brand has led Volkswagen Group boss Thomas Schafer to regard Cupra as the future of SEAT. Despite being the firm’s first model, the Cupra Ateca hasn’t quite had the same success as the bespoke Cupra Formentor or even the excellent Cupra Born electric car, which has bloodied the nose of its VW ID.3 sibling.