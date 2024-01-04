Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month

Hot 297bhp all-wheel drive model

Agile handling; spacious interior

Only £357.88 a month

The new Cupra Tavascan and Tarramar SUVs may be in the limelight thanks to their showroom-fresh appeal, but the good old Cupra Ateca is still there in the shadows, packing power and style in a family-friendly package.

The car that launched the Cupra brand as a standalone performance division within the Volkswagen Group can be picked up for as little as £233.79. But while those versions are undeniably attractive, here we're focusing on the model that matches the Cupra brand's sporting character.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the near-300bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model for just £357.88 right now, undercutting a swathe of similarly pokey performance machinery.

This four-year deal requires £4,644.55 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be nudged up to 8,000 for £30 extra a month, so this deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers.

Not only is this deal for the fire-cracking 297bhp 2.0-litre version, but it also comes with Cupra's excellent 4Drive all-wheel-drive system. This delivers a huge amount of traction, not only out of bends, but also when the weather turns nasty.