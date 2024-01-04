Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month

It may be getting a little long in the tooth, but the Cupra Ateca is still a very desirable hot SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 June.

By:Ryan Birch
6 Jun 2025
Cupra Ateca front full width
  • Hot 297bhp all-wheel drive model
  • Agile handling; spacious interior
  • Only £357.88 a month

The new Cupra Tavascan and Tarramar SUVs may be in the limelight thanks to their showroom-fresh appeal, but the good old Cupra Ateca is still there in the shadows, packing power and style in a family-friendly package.

The car that launched the Cupra brand as a standalone performance division within the Volkswagen Group can be picked up for as little as £233.79. But while those versions are undeniably attractive, here we're focusing on the model that matches the Cupra brand's sporting character. 

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the near-300bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model for just £357.88 right now, undercutting a swathe of similarly pokey performance machinery.

This four-year deal requires £4,644.55 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be nudged up to 8,000 for £30 extra a month, so this deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers. 

Not only is this deal for the fire-cracking 297bhp 2.0-litre version, but it also comes with Cupra's excellent 4Drive all-wheel-drive system. This delivers a huge amount of traction, not only out of bends, but also when the weather turns nasty. 

Also, the Ateca has always been one of the nicest small SUVs to drive, thanks to sharp steering and stiff body control. And despite its advancing years, the same is true now; the agile chassis is mated to a real gem of an engine – powerful but also very refined when the mood calls for a relaxing drive. 

Cupra Ateca dashboard full width

This deal gets you VZ1 trim. With VZ standing for 'veloz' - which means 'fast' in Spanish - the kit list is suitably tasty for a hot SUV. Standard features include 19-inch alloys, bucket sports seats trimmed in Alcantara, a digital cockpit, heated steering and seats, full LED headlights and a range of different driving modes.

And, because it's based on the more humble SEAT Ateca, the interior is well made, simply laid out, and roomy for back-seat passengers.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Ateca leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Ateca hub page.

Deals on Cupra Ateca rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

New Volkswagen T-RocFrom £286 ppm**
BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £497 ppm**
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

New Alfa Romeo StelvioFrom £670 ppm**

Check out the Cupra Ateca deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

