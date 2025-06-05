Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Honda Jazz hybrid is music to our ears at just £200 per month

Superminis don’t come any more sensible than the Honda Jazz. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 June.

By:George Armitage
5 Jun 2025
Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - front action
  • Super-frugal hybrid powertrain
  • Spacious interior; Magic Seats
  • Only £200.03 a month

We'll put our neck on the line here and say the Honda Jazz is the most sensible supermini money can buy. Trouble is, its efficient hybrid engine, smart interior, upmarket fit-and-finish and respectable character don't come cheap. Until now, that is.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the judicious Jazz for three pence more than £200 a month, finally placing it at a similar level to the Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo.

This two-year deal requires a £2,750.33 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be revised up to 8,000 a year for just under £14.50 a month, though.

At the heart of the Jazz is its super-frugal hybrid powertrain. It mates a 1.5-litre petrol engine to two electric motors, meaning it can travel further on electric power than a lot of its rivals. Fuel economy is, unsurprisingly, impressive at over 62mpg, and 120bhp keeps the car feeling quick and zippy, particularly around town.

Over the years, every generation of the Jazz has embarrassed its rivals by having more interior space. The same is true of the current car – its tall windows mean visibility is excellent, and the interior is packed with numerous cubbyholes. 

The pièce de résistance, though, are the famous Magic Seats, which allow the rear seat bases to fold up so you can carry awkwardly shaped items with ease.

For £200 a month, you might be expecting the entry-level model, but that's not the case. Here you'll be getting a Jazz in Advance spec, so things like heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay, a nine-inch touchscreen, and 16-inch alloys wheels all come as standard.     

Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Honda Jazz leasing offers from leading providers on our Honda Jazz hub page.

Deals on Honda Jazz rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £21,890Avg. savings £1,754
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New in-stock Renault ClioCash £16,734Avg. savings £2,721
New Renault Clio

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £17,312Avg. savings £4,670
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

Check out the Honda Jazz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content