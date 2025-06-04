Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke

The Nissan Qashqai is a top choice among Brits, and it’s easy to see why with offers like this. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 June

By:Ryan Birch
4 Jun 2025
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering
  • Fuel-sipping mild-hybrid petrol engine
  • Spacious family car with large 504-litre boot
  • Only £170.95 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a go-to SUV for many Brits, and it's easy to see why with deals like this.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the British-built family car for a minuscule £170.95 – that's stonking value, but it gets even better.

At that price, it means the Qashqai is currently cheaper than its little brother Juke by around £15 a month. So, that's more space inside and more power for less cash.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

To get the ball rolling you'll have to fork out a very reasonable £2,312.41, and this is a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Bumping this up to 8,000 will cost you just under £14 extra a month, should you need to. 

Naturally, for this kind of money, you're not getting the top-drawer luxurious model. Still, this Acenta Premium has all the essentials covered and more, with kit such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, LED headlights, and dual-zone climate control all coming as standard.

Powering this bargain Qashqai is one of Nissan's efficient 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 138bhp and 240Nm of torque it's a decent enough performer, and the six-speed manual gearbox is pleasant to use. It's an easy car to drive, too, and feels safe and predictable on the move. 

Nissan Qashqai - interior

The latest Qashqai's interior feels solidly made, plus it's easy to get comfortable behind the wheel. Interior space is excellent, with wide-opening rear doors to make loading children and all their stuff just that little bit easier, and boot space is great at 504 litres. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Qashqai leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Qashqai hub page...

Deals on Nissan Qashqai rivals

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New Dacia BigsterFrom £337 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £306 ppm**
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

New Skoda KaroqFrom £287 ppm**

Check out the Nissan Qashqai deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
June 2025 Best mid-size SUVs

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
4 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand that has recently arrived in the UK, and its 7 SUV has made a bit of a splash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
News
3 Jun 2025
Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
Nissan Qashqai alternatives - header image

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV

The Nissan Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the…
Best cars & vans
3 Jun 2025
Nissan Qashqai review
Nissan Qashqai - front tracking

Nissan Qashqai review

The Nissan Qashqai is a big seller, but there’s no key area where it stands out next to rivals
In-depth reviews
3 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month

The Omoda 5 is one of the newest arrivals to the family SUV market, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 June
News
1 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand that has recently arrived in the UK, and its 7 SUV has made a bit of a splash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
News
3 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content