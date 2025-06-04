Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke

Fuel-sipping mild-hybrid petrol engine

Spacious family car with large 504-litre boot

Only £170.95 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a go-to SUV for many Brits, and it's easy to see why with deals like this.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the British-built family car for a minuscule £170.95 – that's stonking value, but it gets even better.

At that price, it means the Qashqai is currently cheaper than its little brother Juke by around £15 a month. So, that's more space inside and more power for less cash.

To get the ball rolling you'll have to fork out a very reasonable £2,312.41, and this is a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Bumping this up to 8,000 will cost you just under £14 extra a month, should you need to.

Naturally, for this kind of money, you're not getting the top-drawer luxurious model. Still, this Acenta Premium has all the essentials covered and more, with kit such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, LED headlights, and dual-zone climate control all coming as standard.

Powering this bargain Qashqai is one of Nissan's efficient 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 138bhp and 240Nm of torque it's a decent enough performer, and the six-speed manual gearbox is pleasant to use. It's an easy car to drive, too, and feels safe and predictable on the move.

The latest Qashqai's interior feels solidly made, plus it's easy to get comfortable behind the wheel. Interior space is excellent, with wide-opening rear doors to make loading children and all their stuff just that little bit easier, and boot space is great at 504 litres.

