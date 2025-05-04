Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will show you EVs can be crazy for £398 a month

Well-equipped

Stunning to drive

£398 a month

We’ve only just brought you a fabulous Deal of the Day based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but while that car is an excellent family-friendly EV, the Ioniq 5 N version we have here is something to really set your pulse racing.

Discovered through the Auto Express Find a Car service, this deal from Lease4Less Hyundai will see the Ioniq 5 N on your drive for £398 a month - or £128 more per month than the standard model we featured recently. The deal for the N is based over a two-year period with an initial deposit of £5,050. The maximum annual mileage is set at 5,000 miles, though you can double this for £50 a month.

The Ioniq 5 N has a chunky 84kWh battery, but its range tops out at a fairly average 284 miles. That’s quite a way down on the standard car’s 354 miles (with the same battery, no less), but there’s a very good reason for that.

The N comes with a dual-motor powertrain generating 601bhp, but if that’s not enough, there’s an overboost button on the steering wheel to bring the combined output to 641bhp and 740Nm of torque. The result is a supercar-baiting 3.4-second 0-62mph time.