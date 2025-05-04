Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will show you EVs can be crazy for £398 a month
Think electric cars aren’t fun to drive? The Ioniq 5 N is here to prove you wrong and its our Deal of the Day for 19 July
- Well-equipped
- Stunning to drive
- £398 a month
We’ve only just brought you a fabulous Deal of the Day based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but while that car is an excellent family-friendly EV, the Ioniq 5 N version we have here is something to really set your pulse racing.
Discovered through the Auto Express Find a Car service, this deal from Lease4Less Hyundai will see the Ioniq 5 N on your drive for £398 a month - or £128 more per month than the standard model we featured recently. The deal for the N is based over a two-year period with an initial deposit of £5,050. The maximum annual mileage is set at 5,000 miles, though you can double this for £50 a month.
The Ioniq 5 N has a chunky 84kWh battery, but its range tops out at a fairly average 284 miles. That’s quite a way down on the standard car’s 354 miles (with the same battery, no less), but there’s a very good reason for that.
The N comes with a dual-motor powertrain generating 601bhp, but if that’s not enough, there’s an overboost button on the steering wheel to bring the combined output to 641bhp and 740Nm of torque. The result is a supercar-baiting 3.4-second 0-62mph time.
Utilising the innovative virtual gearshift technology (which works incredibly naturally) to simulate an eight-speed gearbox, the N makes keen drivers feel more at home than most EVs. It beats quite a few petrol-powered performance cars for thrills, too.
Where the Ioniq 5 N really impresses isn’t on the straights, but in the corners. It belies its heavy 2,235kg kerbweight thanks to clever adaptive dampers, torque vectoring, an electric limited-slip differential and pointy steering that, together, give a wonderfully connected feel. Couple that with the immediate power from the electric motors and you can have some serious fun.
The N is just as well-equipped as the regular Ioniq 5 too with wireless smartphone charging and a Bose sound system - plus it has more than enough space for the family, making it a versatile performance EV.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 5 N leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N deals hub page…
