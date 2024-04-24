Car Deal of the Day: it’s party time with the stylish SEAT Ibiza, from just £183 a month

Sharp design

Well-equipped Xcellence model

Only £182.92 a month

The SEAT Ibiza is a stalwart of the supermini class, and remains a solid choice if you’re after a small car that’s comfortable and good to drive. The Ibiza offers impressive interior space, too, which makes the five-door hatch a surprisingly practical proposition.

What makes this deal even more tempting is the price. Available from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Find A Car service, you can get behind the wheel of an Ibiza 1.0 TSI DSG Xcellence for a monthly payment of just £182.92. It’s a 36-month lease, with an initial payment of £2,545.03 required, and includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

Under the bonnet, the 1.0-litre TSI engine, paired with the DSG automatic gearbox, is a good combination for driving either on the motorway, or navigating through busier city streets. With 114bhp, it’s punchy enough for confident overtakes, while being reasonably smooth and efficient – 0-62mph takes 10.3 seconds, and SEAT claims you should see up to 51.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.

Inside, the Xcellence trim brings plenty of premium features, including 17-inch machined alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and go, cruise control, Microsuede upholstery, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

The Ibiza also excels on the practicality front. The cabin is spacious enough for four adults, and the 355-litre boot is easily able to swallow the weekly shopping or luggage for a weekend trip.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are sourced from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top SEAT Ibiza leasing offers from leading providers on our SEAT Ibiza page.

